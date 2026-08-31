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Home > Top Stories Right > Donald Trump

Donald Trump's Sleep Habits Revealed by Daughter-in-Law Lara Amid Growing Concerns Over Prez's Health

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Source: MEGA

Lara Trump has revealed how little sleep the president gets per night amid claims he's been falling asleep at public events.

Aug. 31 2026, Published 11:21 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump's sleeping patterns have been made public by daughter-in-law Lara, as the president continues to be plagued by health concerns.

RadarOnline.com can reveal how Lara revealed the Commander-in-Chief gets as little as "three to four hours a night" on the latest episode of the Planet Tyrus podcast.

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Trump's Lack Of Sleep Revealed

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Source: MEGA

The president has been caught on camera dozing off.

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Trump has been accused of falling asleep in public on several occasions in recent months, including during game three of the NBA finals at Madison Square Garden in June where he was seen reportedly nodding off inside a private box.

The 80-year-old president was also caught on camera with his eyes closed while seated cageside during UFC Freedom 250 days later, prompting a fresh wave of social media speculation.

Lara's revelation came during a discussion about time management and her penchant for cutting it extremely close when catching flights, saying she arrives at the airport at the last possible minute to avoid wasting time waiting around.

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Lara Trump Admits Own Sleeping Problems

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Source: MEGA

Lara claims she struggles to get suffiicent sleep.

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She said: "I feel like it is almost like a game to me, and I’m like, 'How close can I cut it this time?'

"But the truth is, sometimes that means that I’m cutting it close because I want to drop my kids off at school in the morning or whatever it is."

"But that’s what it’s all about, right?" she asked host Tyrus. "Because all you have in life is time."

Lara, who is married to Trump’s second son Eric then admitted: "Now, the truth is, for me, the thing that generally suffers the most is probably my time sleeping. And I know how important it is, and I know when you talk to longevity experts, they're like, 'Oh, sleep is foundational. You have to have it.'"

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Trump Previously Attacked 'Sleepy' Joe Biden

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Joe Biden was mocked by Trump over his well-being.

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"I truly probably do not sleep enough," she continued. "But I actually kind of find that I’m a little like the president. He sleeps maybe three or four hours a night."

"Now, I need a little bit more than that," the 43-year-old added. "But I think there are some people that can do with less."

The White House has repeatedly rejected suggestions that Trump has been falling asleep during public appearances, insisting critics are misrepresenting brief moments captured on camera.

The president was previously vocal about his predecessor Joe Biden's declining health, nicknaming him "Sleepy Joe.:

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Source: MEGA

The White House have angrily denied Trump has been caught napping.

Spokesperson Davis Ingle dismissed recent sleeping claims in a strongly worded statement to The Independent, saying: "President Trump's sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration, when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden's serious mental and physical decline from the American people.

"President Trump is the sharpest and most accessible President in American history who is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health."

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