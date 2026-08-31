Donald Trump's Sleep Habits Revealed by Daughter-in-Law Lara Amid Growing Concerns Over Prez's Health

She said: "I feel like it is almost like a game to me, and I’m like, 'How close can I cut it this time?'

"But the truth is, sometimes that means that I’m cutting it close because I want to drop my kids off at school in the morning or whatever it is."

"But that’s what it’s all about, right?" she asked host Tyrus. "Because all you have in life is time."

Lara, who is married to Trump’s second son Eric then admitted: "Now, the truth is, for me, the thing that generally suffers the most is probably my time sleeping. And I know how important it is, and I know when you talk to longevity experts, they're like, 'Oh, sleep is foundational. You have to have it.'"