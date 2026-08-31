EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Secret Posthumous Album Set for Release

Her longtime manager Danny Nozell revealed Parton spent several years developing a detailed "project roadmap" encompassing unreleased music, television productions, books, merchandise, and experiences that her handpicked team will now complete.

A source familiar with Parton's plans claimed to Radar: "Dolly was still creating and recording material while looking years into the future. There is music fans haven't heard, and she was determined that anything released after she was gone would be something she had personally shaped and approved.

"She didn't want her death to mean the creative work suddenly stopped. There will definitely be a posthumous album – and probably albums – on the way."

Nozell confirmed Parton's extraordinary preparations extended well beyond music.

He said: "Dolly worked up until the day she died. She loved seeing her dreams come to life, and loved knowing her work brought people joy."

Nozell added: "Ever the planner, Dolly worked with the team that she handpicked for the past several years to build a project roadmap that will guide us for decades to come."