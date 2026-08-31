EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Secret Posthumous Album Set for Release
Aug. 31 2026, Published 9:30 a.m. ET
Dolly Parton secretly left behind unreleased music RadarOnline.com can reveal is set to emerge after her death as part of an extraordinary collection of projects she personally mapped out to keep her creative legacy alive for decades.
The country superstar died on Tuesday, August 25, aged 80, after briefly battling cancer, but she had continued working until her death.
Inside Dolly Parson's Secret Project Roadmap
Her longtime manager Danny Nozell revealed Parton spent several years developing a detailed "project roadmap" encompassing unreleased music, television productions, books, merchandise, and experiences that her handpicked team will now complete.
A source familiar with Parton's plans claimed to Radar: "Dolly was still creating and recording material while looking years into the future. There is music fans haven't heard, and she was determined that anything released after she was gone would be something she had personally shaped and approved.
"She didn't want her death to mean the creative work suddenly stopped. There will definitely be a posthumous album – and probably albums – on the way."
Nozell confirmed Parton's extraordinary preparations extended well beyond music.
He said: "Dolly worked up until the day she died. She loved seeing her dreams come to life, and loved knowing her work brought people joy."
Nozell added: "Ever the planner, Dolly worked with the team that she handpicked for the past several years to build a project roadmap that will guide us for decades to come."
New Music and Avatar Shows on the Way
Projects already in development include an avatar show, musical documentary, docuseries, biopic, scripted television series, and an animated series based on Billy the Kid.
Another insider claimed: "The unreleased music is particularly emotional because people will effectively be hearing something new from Dolly after losing her. She understood the significance of leaving material behind and wanted fans to know it genuinely came from her rather than being assembled by strangers years later."
Nozell said the team intends to fulfill Parton's remaining ambitions and stressed that future official releases had received her blessing.
He said: "If you see unreleased music, products, books, experiences, and campaigns launched through official Dolly Parton channels, you can have confidence in knowing that she placed her personal stamp on it."
Dolly Parton's Expanding Empire and Final Request
Parton's commercial projects will also continue.
Tennessean Travel Stops will mark National Truck Driver Appreciation Week beginning September 13, while Dolly Dolls launch online September 15.
Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel begins welcoming guests September 14 before its September 29 grand opening, alongside the launch of her Life Of Many Colors Museum.
Cup of Ambition Coffee also arrives September 29 ahead of a wider retail rollout next spring, while Dolly on the Holly is scheduled for the festive season.
Her death was announced by her nephew Bryan Seaver, who said Parton had asked him years earlier to deliver the news when the time came.
Seaver said in a clip released on social media, which left fans in shock: "This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality."
Inside Her Tragic Secret Cancer Battle
Seaver, who served as her head of security for more than two decades, added: "It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly."
Parton's representative subsequently said the singer died after "bravely facing a brief battle with cancer."
The icon's rise from poverty in rural Tennessee to become one of country music's most successful and beloved stars is one of music's biggest rags-to-riches stories.
A prolific songwriter, singer, actress, and entrepreneur, she created classics including Jolene, 9 to 5, and I Will Always Love You, while building the hugely successful Dollywood theme park and pouring a fortune into charity projects.