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Home > Top Stories Right > Randy Quaid

'Days of Thunder' Star Randy Quaid Slams Casting of 'Woke' Anne Hathaway in Movie's New Sequel Alongside Tom Cruise — 'Horrible Choice'

picture of randy quaid, tom cruise and anne hathaway.
Source: MEGA

Randy Quaid has hit out at Anne Hathaway being cast in 'Days of Thunder' sequel alongside Tom Cruise.

Aug. 31 2026, Updated 8:56 a.m. ET

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Randy Quaid has slammed "woke" Anne Hathaway's casting in the new Days of Thunder sequel starring Tom Cruise.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the MAGA supporter, 75, vented over the decision not to sign up Cruise's ex-wife Nicole Kidman for the role, having starred in the 1990 original, and opting for Hathaway, who is expecting her third child.

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'Anne Isn't S-xy'

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picture of anne Hathaway
Source: MEGA

Quaid says Hathaway should not have been considered for role due to being pregnant.

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He wrote on X: "We need Nicole back. Don’t be a p---y, @TomCruise.

"You need the original girl. It's not personal; it's filmmaking."

Referencing Hathaway, 43, Quaid added: “Anne isn't s-xy, because and if you haven't noticed, she’s pregnant."

In a video Cruise and Hathaway shared on Saturday to announce the sequel, the actress says: "I'm gonna have this baby and we’re gonna make this movie."

Quaid, who played a race team owner in the first movie, kept posting, adding: "If I were in control of production, a real sequel worth watching for DAYS OF THUNDER would be seeing Tom and Nicole together on screen again.

"We don't need a new girl, we need a new race car!"

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Source: @tomcruise;Instagram

Cruise and Hathaway announce sequel.

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'The S-xy Older Chick For Tom Needs To Be Nicole'

picture of nicole kidman
Source: MEGA

Quaid wanted Nicole Kidman to reprise her role in sequel.

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Quaid then made his comments political, saying: "Anne Hathaway is a leftist, woke, horrible choice for DAYS OF THUNDER NASCAR audience who are MAGA.

"The s-xy older chick for Tom in this film needs to be Nicole. That’s the casting that would sell the idea."

Quaid said he felt the movie was being rushed into theaters, citing his experience making the initial film.

"It’s interesting because when we made the first one there was also a rush to get it out; editors slept in the cutting room on shifts," Quaid said. "This is a weird thing, like they want it to come out and tank."

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Quaid Claims He's Also Been Cast

picture of randy quaid
Source: MEGA

Quaid says Cruise called him about appearing in movie.

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Quaid's wild posting spree came just hours after posting a 10-second video where he claimed to be cast in the sequel, saying: "Hey, Tom Cruise just called me. We’re making Days of Thunder 2!," while behind the wheel of a car.

The sequel to Days of Thunder, which made nearly $160 million worldwide, follows the success of another belated Cruise sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, which made $1.5 billion worldwide in 2022.

In the original Days of Thunder, Quaid played Tim Daland, the owner of the racing team that recruits Cruise's up-and-coming driver Cole Trickle.

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picture anne hathaway
Source: MEGA

Hathaway is one of Hollywood's most in demand actresses.

As noted by Quaid, Kidman played Dr. Claire Lewicki, the romantic lead in the film.

Other cast members include Robert Duvall, Cary Elwes and John C. Reilly. Tony Scott served as director.

Paramount has slated the film for a June 2028 theatrical release.

Hathaway has been seen in a number of high-profile films over the past few months, including The Odyssey, The Devil Wears Prada 2 and The End of Oak Street.

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