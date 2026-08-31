'Days of Thunder' Star Randy Quaid Slams Casting of 'Woke' Anne Hathaway in Movie's New Sequel Alongside Tom Cruise — 'Horrible Choice'

He wrote on X: "We need Nicole back. Don’t be a p---y, @TomCruise.

"You need the original girl. It's not personal; it's filmmaking."

Referencing Hathaway, 43, Quaid added: “Anne isn't s-xy, because and if you haven't noticed, she’s pregnant."

In a video Cruise and Hathaway shared on Saturday to announce the sequel, the actress says: "I'm gonna have this baby and we’re gonna make this movie."

Quaid, who played a race team owner in the first movie, kept posting, adding: "If I were in control of production, a real sequel worth watching for DAYS OF THUNDER would be seeing Tom and Nicole together on screen again.

"We don't need a new girl, we need a new race car!"