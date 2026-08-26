NBC Host Gets Into Heated On-Air Spat With MAGA Senator Trying to Blame Biden for Trump's Economy

The Meet the Press host pressed the South Carolina Republican on still-rising gas prices and inflation, while Scott angrily tried to brush the questions aside.

The journalist and senator sparred over who was responsible for the weak economy.

"Let's look back at the original sin of costs in America in the last eight years," Scott said. "It goes to Joe Biden who took inflation up 21 percent while (Biden) was president."

Scott, however, tried to defend the MAGA mainstay, passing the blame off to Trump's predecessor.

The two verbally faced off during a sit-down on Sunday after Welker noted that American families are "paying more in the wake of President Trump's taxes and tariffs."

Scott, however, insisted on making his point, barking at the host, "Let me finish. President Trump has brought inflation from a sky-high 21 percent in the Biden years down to under 5 percent, and right now hovering near 4 percent."

But Welker wasn't buying that explanation, and jumped in to repeatedly remind the senator that "President Trump has been in office for two years" and "the Biden administration is over."

Each tried repeatedly to talk over the other, to no avail.

Welker interjected again, saying, "Wait. Inflation was at 3 percent when President Biden left office. It's at 3.4 percent right now. The average household has paid $1,000 more in 2026 due to the tariffs, senator."

The two once again began to bicker, both struggling to get their points across, until Welker ended the debate with "the facts."

"When President Trump took office, inflation was at 3 percent. It's now at 3.4 percent." Welker said, continuing to rattle off notes and statistics. "Gas prices are over $4 a gallon, up over $1 from a year ago. President Trump's tariffs have cost American households nearly $2,000.

"He promised he was going to bring prices down on day one. Did he break that promise? Prices have gone up."

In the end, neither combatant was willing to back down or cede their opinion to the other, and the interview came to its conclusion.