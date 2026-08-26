NBC Host Gets Into Heated On-Air Spat With MAGA Senator Trying to Blame Biden for Trump's Economy
Aug. 26 2026, Published 3:52 p.m. ET
MAGA Senator Tim Scott got into a heated row with NBC's Kristen Welker, RadarOnline.com can report, after she refused to let him blame former President Joe Biden for President Trump's current economic challenges.
The Meet the Press host pressed the South Carolina Republican on still-rising gas prices and inflation, while Scott angrily tried to brush the questions aside.
Kristen Welker's Interview With Tim Scott Gets Heated
The two verbally faced off during a sit-down on Sunday after Welker noted that American families are "paying more in the wake of President Trump's taxes and tariffs."
Scott, however, tried to defend the MAGA mainstay, passing the blame off to Trump's predecessor.
"Let's look back at the original sin of costs in America in the last eight years," Scott said. "It goes to Joe Biden who took inflation up 21 percent while (Biden) was president."
But Welker wasn't buying that explanation, and jumped in to repeatedly remind the senator that "President Trump has been in office for two years" and "the Biden administration is over."
Scott, however, insisted on making his point, barking at the host, "Let me finish. President Trump has brought inflation from a sky-high 21 percent in the Biden years down to under 5 percent, and right now hovering near 4 percent."
The Debate Ended With No Clear Winner
Welker interjected again, saying, "Wait. Inflation was at 3 percent when President Biden left office. It's at 3.4 percent right now. The average household has paid $1,000 more in 2026 due to the tariffs, senator."
The two once again began to bicker, both struggling to get their points across, until Welker ended the debate with "the facts."
"When President Trump took office, inflation was at 3 percent. It's now at 3.4 percent." Welker said, continuing to rattle off notes and statistics. "Gas prices are over $4 a gallon, up over $1 from a year ago. President Trump's tariffs have cost American households nearly $2,000.
"He promised he was going to bring prices down on day one. Did he break that promise? Prices have gone up."
In the end, neither combatant was willing to back down or cede their opinion to the other, and the interview came to its conclusion.
Kristen Welker Faced Off With President Trump Earlier This Year
Welker has proven she will not shy away from high-profile politicians – including the president himself, who stormed out of an interview with the journalist in June after she repeatedly challenged his claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
The confrontation began when Welker pressed Trump for evidence supporting his long-standing assertion of a rigged election. But instead of providing proof, the president launched into a blistering attack on both the media and the electoral system.
"The elections are like a third world country," Trump fumed. "Your elections are crooked, and you're crooked, and 'Meet the Press' is crooked, and so is ABC, CBS, and CNN."
President Trump Pardons Himself From the Interview
The interview quickly spiraled as the president repeatedly accused major news networks of bias.
"You're one-sided, crooked networks. Let's call it quits," Trump snapped.
Moments later, he made clear he was done with the conversation. "I've had enough," the commander-in-chief declared as he got up from his seat.
A visibly stunned Welker tried to salvage the exclusive interview, reminding Trump she had traveled across the country for the sit-down.
"Mr. President, please, I traveled all the way to Wisconsin," she pleaded.
Trump, however, was unmoved.
"I've sat in the rain with you for an hour! On and off in the rain. I've given you enough time," he fired back.