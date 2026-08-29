Trump's Young Blonde Aide Natalie Harp, 35, Caught 'Staring and Smiling' at Prez During Event — Amid Concerns Over Their 'Unhealthy Bond'

A user on X posted a five-second video showing the beaming Harp wearing a pink sleeveless blouse, while another woman next to her also smiled as the president's cheery tone filled the room. It's unclear when or where the video was taken.

"First Lady Natalie Harp just stares at Trump and smiles," poster Donk Media snarked in the caption about how she's taken Melania Trump's place as the president's number one lady.

"No, that's not creepy AT ALL. Nope. Nope, nope," one user sneered about Harp's overreaction to hearing Trump's voice.

"Dude, she is scary weird. You talk about crazy eyes," a second person observed.

A third user laughed, "If my girl isn’t as obsessed with me like Natalie is with Trump, I don’t want her," while a fourth person claimed Harp came across like a "love-sick puppy."