Trump's Young Blonde Aide Natalie Harp, 35, Caught 'Staring and Smiling' at Prez During Event — Amid Concerns Over Their 'Unhealthy Bond'
Aug. 29 2026, Updated 4:44 p.m. ET
Critics unloaded on Donald Trump's close aide, Natalie Harp, after she shared an over-the-top reaction while hearing the president speak, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 35-year-old blonde, who serves as Trump's executive assistant, was accused of "staring and smiling" in a video posted to X while the 80-year-old president's voice was heard on a speakerphone saying, "We'll all see you when we get back, right?" amid accusations that their relationship is more than just professional.
'You Talk About Crazy Eyes'
A user on X posted a five-second video showing the beaming Harp wearing a pink sleeveless blouse, while another woman next to her also smiled as the president's cheery tone filled the room. It's unclear when or where the video was taken.
"First Lady Natalie Harp just stares at Trump and smiles," poster Donk Media snarked in the caption about how she's taken Melania Trump's place as the president's number one lady.
"No, that's not creepy AT ALL. Nope. Nope, nope," one user sneered about Harp's overreaction to hearing Trump's voice.
"Dude, she is scary weird. You talk about crazy eyes," a second person observed.
A third user laughed, "If my girl isn’t as obsessed with me like Natalie is with Trump, I don’t want her," while a fourth person claimed Harp came across like a "love-sick puppy."
Natalie Harp Is Trump's Devoted Executive Aide
Harp first joined Team Trump in 2022, after advocating for him as a host on the far-right One America News Network.
She quickly became one of Trump's most trusted aides during his 2024 campaign, earning the nickname "the human printer" by constantly trailing the then-candidate with a portable printer to feed him news stories, social media posts, and other information while also helping manage his Truth Social output.
Harp then transitioned to a pivotal White House role when Trump started his second term in January 2025 and has become a near-constant presence by the president's side.
Donald and Melania Trump Show Unity Amid Natalie Harp Whispers
Harp's close proximity to the president's side came under scrutiny as Melania disappeared from the public eye for more than a month between July and August, with critics claiming the boss and his aide had an "unhealthy bond."
The First Lady was last seen at the World Cup final in New Jersey alongside her husband on July 19 and did not appear again until an August 20 White House Rose Garden ceremony, where she announced a new initiative for her Fostering the Future program.
The White House made the curious move of editing Harp out of a video from a video of the president waving the green flag to start the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in Washington, D.C., as Melania stood next to him.
While Harp was photographed and filmed hovering close to Trump's side throughout the event, the video suddenly zoomed in tightly on the president and first lady, conspicuously cropping his blonde aide out of the shot.
White House Has Called Natalie Harp 'Hard-Working' and 'Loyal'
While Trump hasn't publicly addressed the recent scrutiny surrounding Harp, the White House has rushed to her defense. Officials have praised the ever-present aide as a fiercely loyal and tireless member of the president's inner circle.
“Natalie Harp is one of the most loyal and hardest-working aides on President Trump’s team,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declared in mid-August, prior to her leaving office to spend more time with her young family.