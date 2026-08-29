EXCLUSIVE: Keith Richards' Major 'End of Runway' Health Crisis Revealed
Aug. 29 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Keith Richards feared he was approaching the "end of the runway" after decades of hard living – prompting the Rolling Stones legend to dramatically rein in his lifestyle to keep himself going.
Radaronline.com can reveal Richards, 82, quit cigarettes six years ago after realizing his body was approaching its limits, although the guitarist says he still smokes a "lot of weed."
Why Keith Richards Finally Stopped Drinking
He is also currently not drinking and, after decades in which drugs and alcohol became intertwined with his rock 'n' roll image, says he learned to slow down before his body forced him to stop.
He told The Guardian: "I tended to listen to my body just before it screamed for help.
"I mean, I wasn't far from the end of the runway before I screamed for help. But you tend to slow down if you want to keep going – you pace yourself.
"Suddenly, I felt like after all these years of smoking – because, you know, a man smokes – I was sat around with this silly thing in my mouth thinking: how childish. It was that that put me off more than anything, although I smoke a lot of weed."
Richards has not declared himself permanently teetotal, instead saying when he does drink he now does so "in moderation."
Making light of his famously excessive past, he quipped: "So, yeah, it's only a ton of heroin a day now."
Inside His Surprising New Role As Great Grandad
The Satisfaction guitarist has also found himself entering another stage of family life.
Richards, who has seven grandchildren through his four children, recently became a great-grandfather for the first time after his granddaughter welcomed a daughter, Luna, with her long-term partner.
He said: "It's been a couple of weeks. It's a new thing for me. But I'm a fantastic grandad.
"Great-grandadding is… I try to let them hang with me for as long as humanly possible, then I hand 'em back. I've been doing a lot of grandfathering in the last year or so.
"I've got three or four new ones, you know. When I say new, I mean… two or three years old. Or four. Or one, or maybe five. I lose track, you know."
What Turning 82 Really Means To The Rock Legend
Despite acknowledging the physical realities of growing older, Richards said he refuses to spend too much time contemplating his age.
He said: "I think it might cross the mind occasionally – you'd be an idiot not to. But it's not something you dwell on. By now I'm fully set on my path and I'm just going to see where it goes.
"I mean, you do suddenly turn around and say: Christ, I'm 82. It's a long thing to look back on.
"But it's a fascinating thing, especially now we go into the whole great-grandkids thing. They suddenly give you another mirror to look into where you're from. I don't know: is it called maturing or something like that? God forbid!"
Insiders Reveal Real Fear For Indestructible Star
A music industry source said: "Richards' comments show just how seriously he had begun thinking about what decades of hard living had done to his body.
"When somebody like Keith says he could see the end of the runway approaching, you know he felt something had to change.
"There was a realization that he couldn't continue treating his body the way he had when he was younger. Giving up cigarettes and cutting back on alcohol were about longevity. He wanted to keep playing, working and enjoying his family.
"Keith has always joked about being indestructible, but underneath the humor there is an awareness that he is 82 and has pushed himself extraordinarily hard. He knew there had to be limits.
"What is striking is that Keith doesn't dramatize it. He talks about slowing down almost casually, but his description of his body being ready to 'scream for help' makes clear that he believed continuing at the same pace simply wasn't sustainable."