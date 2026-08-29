EXCLUSIVE: Keith Richards' Major 'End of Runway' Health Crisis Revealed

He is also currently not drinking and, after decades in which drugs and alcohol became intertwined with his rock 'n' roll image, says he learned to slow down before his body forced him to stop.

He told The Guardian: "I tended to listen to my body just before it screamed for help.

"I mean, I wasn't far from the end of the runway before I screamed for help. But you tend to slow down if you want to keep going – you pace yourself.

"Suddenly, I felt like after all these years of smoking – because, you know, a man smokes – I was sat around with this silly thing in my mouth thinking: how childish. It was that that put me off more than anything, although I smoke a lot of weed."

Richards has not declared himself permanently teetotal, instead saying when he does drink he now does so "in moderation."

Making light of his famously excessive past, he quipped: "So, yeah, it's only a ton of heroin a day now."