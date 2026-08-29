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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Blasts 'Unattractive' New York Times Reporter Over Story Claiming He's Skipping 9/11 25th Anniversary Ceremony: 'She's a Stalker'

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump blasted a NYT reporter for a piece on where he will be spending the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

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Aug. 29 2026, Published 3:39 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump unleashed on a female New York Times reporter, calling her "unattractive" and a "scammer" for a story about where he will be marking the 25th anniversary of 9/11 next month, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 80-year-old president went hard on White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, who claimed Trump bailed on attending the Ground Zero site in New York City because he, like all other politicians, isn't allowed to speak at the annual commemorations.

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Donald Trump Slams Maggie Haberman

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called reporter Maggie Haberman a 'scammer' while insulting her appearance.

Trump trotted out a nickname he has frequently used against Haberman, 52, in his August 28 Truth Social post.

"Maggot Hagerman, the Fake Reporter from The Failing New York Times, an unattractive person both inside and out, and who knows less about me than most reporters on the beat (She’s a SCAMMER!), made up a story that on September 11th, I’m not going to the World Trade Center, in New York City, because they won’t let me make a speech, and I’m going to the Pentagon in D.C., because I’m a featured speaker," he raged.

Trump added that he was aware that he would not be allowed to make an address at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, writing: "I’ve been to New York many times over the years, and no one ever speaks; it’s a 'solemn ceremony!'"

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Donald Trump Spending Upcoming 25th Anniversary of 9/11 at the Pentagon

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Source: MEGA

Donald and Melania Trump attentded a 9/11 anniversary memorial at the Pentagon in 2017.

Trump claimed it was a relief that he wouldn't have to speak at an additional ceremony.

"I never even thought of what Maggot made up, and besides, I would love not to speak, because I’m speaking all the time, and this is a day to remember the victims and their beautiful family members," he wrote.

Vice President J.D. Vance will be attending the 9/11 anniversary event in New York, while the president will be at the Pentagon, where 184 people died in the 9/11 attacks.

Officials at the museum made the decision in July 2012 that politicians would no longer deliver remarks in order to keep the annual ceremony strictly nonpartisan and focus on the victims of the terrorist attack, which killed nearly 3,000 people, 2,753 of whom were in New York City.

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Donald Trump Called Maggie Haberman a 'Stalker'

Photo of Maggie Haberman
Source: MEGA

Maggie Haberman is seen arriving for an appearance on 'The Late Show' in 2022.

Trump called Haberman a "stalker" and said that she "should be forced to turn over any and all money that she’s made through her fake reporting on me," while referring to how she won a Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for her reporting on alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

"Maggot Hagerman is a PHONY, and The New York Times knows it! It will all be revealed in the lawsuit against them, and another lawsuit against the organization which gives out the now discredited Pulitzer Prize, because Maggie got one for her 'reporting' on THE RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX, which turned out to be a total CON JOB!" the POTUS said.

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Maggie Haberman Defended Her Reporting on Trump's 9/11 Plans

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Maggie Haberman defended her report, which claimed Trump bailed on attending the upcmoing 9/11 ceremony in NYC because he wouldn't be allowed to speak.

"If she were ever forced to reveal her 'sources,' you will find out they either don’t exist or didn’t say what she reported," Trump went on to claim. "She’s been falsely writing about me for years."

Haberman hit back at the president's claims that her reporting was incorrect during a Saturday, August 29, appearance on MS Now.

"Look, we stand by the reporting, and the Times put out a statement explaining that this is based on multiple sources. We went to the White House. We were quite transparent with them about what we were reporting, including the part about that part of the reason why he was not going to New York was that he did want to speak, and the White House did not say anything, pushing back on what we were reporting," Haberman explained about her report that Trump pulled out of of attending the event upon learning he couldn't give remarks.

She added, "And then 24 hours later, the president started attacking the piece. You know, so readers can make their own assessment about a denial that comes a day later."

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