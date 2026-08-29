Pete Hegseth's Wife Jennifer Pushing Him Toward 2028 Presidential Run — as Couple Believe Defense Secretary Shares Trump's Traits
Aug. 29 2026, Published 2:04 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth is reportedly considering a presidential run in 2028, thanks to his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, pushing the idea, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Secretary of War firmly denied the claims by NBC News, which alleged that his former Fox News producer spouse was pushing him to run because he had personal traits similar to President Donald Trump.
NBC News Claims Pete Hegseth's Wife Was Pushing Him Towards 2028 Run
NBC cited sources claiming that Hegseth and his wife have been "floating the idea" for several months.
The couple married in 2019 after working together at Fox News.
The duo allegedly believe the leader of the U.S. military has the same tough-guy persona, defiant streak, and hard-line conservative views on hot-button social issues that would appeal to Trump's MAGA base.
“Hegseth is good with men, with base voters,” the source said. “He embodies that masculinity that Trump captured in 2024.”
Pete Hegseth Raises Eyebrows by Attending Iowa State Fair
The insider pointed to Hegseth's eyebrow-raising appearance at the Iowa State Fair, a longtime stomping ground for White House hopefuls, as further evidence that he could be seriously considering a 2028 presidential run.
The Secretary's appearance there on August 17 was in support of “Operation Top Nunn: Salute to the Troops," a fundraiser held by Iowa Republican Representative Zach Nunn that had originally been scheduled for March and postponed.
During the event, Hegseth showed off his brash demeanor by bragging that he purged the Pentagon and the U.S. Armed Forces of diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DEI, measures pushed on the department by Joe Biden's far-left progressive administration.
Pete Hegseth Boasts About 'Day and Night Difference' Under His Pentagon Leadership
Hegseth boasted, "At the Department of War, we do training, not tr-----,” using a transgender slur, as he banned transgender individuals from joining or serving in the U.S. military as one of his first courses of order in February 2025.
"It is a day and night difference," Hegseth continued. "Training, lethality, accountability, discipline, readiness – the bedrock of what it means to be an American warrior – is the only focus of our department. Colorblind, gender-neutral, merit-based. That’s it."
At the event held at JR’s Southpork Ranch at the Iowa State Fair, Hegseth urged Iowa voters to back Nunn's reelection bid for the U.S. House as the Republican faces Democratic State Senator Sarah Trone Garriott in the November 2026 midterm race.
Pete Hegseth Accuses NBC News of Going With Blatant 'Lies' in Story
Shortly after NBC News published its story, Hegseth called it blatant disinformation and accused the openly left-leaning network of running the piece even though they were told the information was incorrect.
"100% false. We told NBC that, but they just lie w/ anonymous 'sources," Hegseth wrote in a post on X, adding, "My only job: Make @DeptofWar Great Again. Carry on, Patriots, and enjoy your Friday night."
The Pentagon also made it crystal clear that Hegseth had no plans to pursue becoming Commander-in-Chief.
“Secretary Hegseth is not running for president, and his main priority is leading the Department of Defense. Any other speculation is nonsense," Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said about NBC's report.