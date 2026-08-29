Pete Hegseth's Wife Jennifer Pushing Him Toward 2028 Presidential Run — as Couple Believe Defense Secretary Shares Trump's Traits

The Secretary of War firmly denied the claims by NBC News, which alleged that his former Fox News producer spouse was pushing him to run because he had personal traits similar to President Donald Trump .

Pete Hegseth is reportedly considering a presidential run in 2028, thanks to his wife, Jennifer Rauchet , pushing the idea, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, married in 2019.

NBC cited sources claiming that Hegseth and his wife have been "floating the idea" for several months.

The couple married in 2019 after working together at Fox News.

The duo allegedly believe the leader of the U.S. military has the same tough-guy persona, defiant streak, and hard-line conservative views on hot-button social issues that would appeal to Trump's MAGA base.

“Hegseth is good with men, with base voters,” the source said. “He embodies that masculinity that Trump captured in 2024.”