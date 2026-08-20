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Home > Politics > Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth's Third Wife Jennifer Rauchet's Rising Influence at Pentagon Sparks Questions Over His 'Leadership'

A photo of Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Rauchet Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Rauchet Hegseth's power at the Pentagon came under question.

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Aug. 20 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reportedly appears to be losing a grip on the Pentagon in favor of his wife.

Jennifer Rauchet Hegseth has appeared to gain leadership and power at the defense headquarters through both official and unofficial channels, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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A photo of Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Rauchet Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Jennifer stood at the president's side to announce a new initiative.

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Elisabeth Bumiller, a former Pentagon correspondent for The New York Times, noticed the change with Jennifer, who took on the role of chair of the President's Military Spouse Commission.

The gig is an "unpaid position aimed at improving the lives of military families."

"There has never been a Pentagon spouse quite like Jennifer Hegseth," claimed Bumiller, who noted she announced the new initiative while standing by President Donald Trump's side at the Oval Office.

The position is led by Hegseth and Deputy Assistant to the President Desiree Thompson Sayle, who is the executive director.

Trump said, "The spouses of our service members share with their loved ones a noble but demanding calling. In times of peace and in the crucible of conflict, they rise to meet every challenge and bear the pressures and sacrifices with relentless grace and fortitude."

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Jennifer Helps With Department of War Media

A photo of Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Rauchet Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Jennifer allegedly prepares her husband for his media interviews.

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Jennifer's unofficial duties have expanded, too. She was previously a producer at Fox News, having a heavy hand in Hegseth's broadcast career. Similarly, with her husband now in a government role, she's allegedly "prepped him for appearances."

The media expert also reportedly sits in on meetings with journalists and helped create some of the promotional videos that come out of the Department of War.

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Jennifer Allegedly Sat in Highly Sensitive Meeting

A photo of Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Rauchet Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Her security clearance is largely questioned.

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Her security clearance is unknown, but Bumiller reported she is able to "slip quietly" into the building. Further, she allegedly sat in on "a highly sensitive meeting with her husband and top British defense officials" last year regarding Ukraine.

Jennifer has allegedly became a close confidante of Pete regarding his work.

"She is his most influential adviser and his de facto producer at the Pentagon," Bumiller reported.

The conversation with British officials reportedly regarded British military members whose lives were at risk after the United States stopped sharing their military intelligence with Ukraine. The United Kingdom kept boots on the ground in the area, and they worried about missing "early warning signs of incoming missiles from Russia."

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Pete Hegseth's Leadership Questioned — 'It's Bonkers'

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A photo of Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Rauchet Hegseth
Source: MEGA

A member of Congress sounded an alarm.

Pete's reliance on his wife left questions about his leadership, claimed Bumiller, who also called Jennifer's influence "so unusual."

John Ullyot, a former Pentagon chief spokesman, told the outlet, "It's bonkers that a defense secretary would involve his wife in his sensitive official duties, including sharing details of an impending military operation, and face zero consequences. Any president deserves better judgment from his national security leaders."

Jennifer's presence is nothing new, and this isn't the first time it has been openly questioned.

Last year, on MSNBC Chris Coons said, "Secretary Hegseth has one of the highest levels of classification access. He can't just hand that to his wife and say, 'Here, honey, hold my beer, and hold my classified information.'"

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