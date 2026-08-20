Pete Hegseth's Third Wife Jennifer Rauchet's Rising Influence at Pentagon Sparks Questions Over His 'Leadership'

Elisabeth Bumiller, a former Pentagon correspondent for The New York Times, noticed the change with Jennifer, who took on the role of chair of the President's Military Spouse Commission.

The gig is an "unpaid position aimed at improving the lives of military families."

"There has never been a Pentagon spouse quite like Jennifer Hegseth," claimed Bumiller, who noted she announced the new initiative while standing by President Donald Trump's side at the Oval Office.

The position is led by Hegseth and Deputy Assistant to the President Desiree Thompson Sayle, who is the executive director.

Trump said, "The spouses of our service members share with their loved ones a noble but demanding calling. In times of peace and in the crucible of conflict, they rise to meet every challenge and bear the pressures and sacrifices with relentless grace and fortitude."