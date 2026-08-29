EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Balmoral Snub 'Was First Test of His De-Megxit'

The royal family traditionally gathers for a summer vacation at Balmoral, and the trip was planned before news of Harry and Markle's return emerged.

But sources told us it became an "emergency conference" after it was reported that Harry and his family are planning a comeback to Britain.

Charles arrived at Balmoral last week, followed by William and Catherine and their children, Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight.

Princess Anne, 76, and Prince Edward, 62, have also been among family members at the estate. However, Harry's impending homecoming has inevitably changed the backdrop to the gathering.

Another royal source claimed: "There are practical questions that simply weren't as pressing when Harry was thousands of miles away in California. How often does he see the King? What happens with William? Which private family occasions might the Sussexes attend? Balmoral has provided the first opportunity for senior members of the family to consider those issues face-to-face."