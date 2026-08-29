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Home > Politics > Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson Demands Trump Be Removed From Office 'Immediately' If Prez Considers Nuclear Weapon Use

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Source: Tucker Carlson/YouTube, MEGA

Tucker Carlson raged against language Trump used against Iran.

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Aug. 29 2026, Published 1:13 p.m. ET

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Tucker Carlson raged against former ally Donald Trump over the possibility of using nuclear weapons against Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former right-wing pundit, 57, called nukes a "red line" that should never be crossed as he called for Trump's potential removal from office.

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'That’s Got to Be the Red Line'

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Source: Tucker Carlson/YouTube

Tiucker Carlson said no president should ever threaten the use of nuclear weapons.

Carlson shared his strong opinions on the subject on his eponymous YouTube show in a Friday, August 28, discussion with Trump's former director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent.

First, the former Fox News host made it clear that he hasn't always been so critical of the POTUS.

"I was opposed to impeachment, the two impeachment attempts against Trump. Strongly opposed," he said. "The whole thing was absurd. I believe in stability. I think elected leaders should serve out their terms. I don't hate Trump personally."

"So with all of that said, the second any president actively considers first use of nuclear weapons, that person should be removed from office immediately, because that’s got to be the red line, destroying all of humanity with a nuclear strike," Carlson fumed.

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"He Has Threatened to Annihilate an Entire Civilization'

Photo of Tucker Carlson and Joe Kent
Source: Tucker Carlson/YouTube

Tucker Carlson complained in August about statements Trump made in April.

"So why isn't there an attempt to remove him from office, like, immediately? Anyone who would even tolerate that kind of talk from any of his subordinates or employees is, by definition, unfit. That's the total destruction of the world," Carlson asked Kent, who responded that Democrats haven't pushed back strongly enough.

"He has threatened to annihilate an entire civilization, and the so-called opposition party, they seem to be completely okay with that," the former CIA paramilitary officer replied. "I think this really points to the true bipartisan consensus in Washington, D.C., which is they always want more war, especially this war with Iran."

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Donald Trump Strongly Denied Considering Nuking Iran

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump openly said he would not use nuclear weapons against Iran.

Trump has previously strongly denied that he would use a nuclear weapon against Iran. On April 23, he responded, "No, I wouldn't. We don't need it."

The president even erupted at the reporter during the Oval Office session, demanding to know, "Why would a stupid question like that be asked?"

"Why would I use a nuclear weapon when we've totally and in a very conventional way decimated them without it?" Trump asked at the time. "A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody."

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'A Whole Civilization Will Die Tonight'

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump used over the top language to threaten Iran into opening the Strait of Hormuz.

However, Trump made chilling warnings about Iran that sparked worries about the use of nukes.

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," the president warned about infrastructure strikes on April 7.

He went on to add in the Truth Social post, "However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?"

Ten days later, Iran and U.S. officials initially announced a deal to reopen the Strait to commercial shipping as part of a regional truce, but the agreement ultimately collapsed. U.S. forces cleared mines from the vital waterway in July, while negotiations remain underway to fully reopen it.

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