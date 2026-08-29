Tucker Carlson Demands Trump Be Removed From Office 'Immediately' If Prez Considers Nuclear Weapon Use

Carlson shared his strong opinions on the subject on his eponymous YouTube show in a Friday, August 28, discussion with Trump's former director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent.

First, the former Fox News host made it clear that he hasn't always been so critical of the POTUS.

"I was opposed to impeachment, the two impeachment attempts against Trump. Strongly opposed," he said. "The whole thing was absurd. I believe in stability. I think elected leaders should serve out their terms. I don't hate Trump personally."

"So with all of that said, the second any president actively considers first use of nuclear weapons, that person should be removed from office immediately, because that’s got to be the red line, destroying all of humanity with a nuclear strike," Carlson fumed.