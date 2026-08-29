EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Tweedy Documentary 'Set to Lay Bare Her Liam Payne Agony'
Aug. 29 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
is preparing to lay bare the agony of losing Liam Payne in a personal documentary charting the triumphs and heartbreak that have defined her life, sources have told RadarOnline.com.
The 43-year-old former Girls Aloud singer is understood to be in early talks over a film tracing her journey from Popstars: The Rivals contestant to one of Britain's biggest pop and television stars.
Cheryl Tweedy Wants 'Complete Control Over' How Liam Payne's Story Is Told
The project would also explore her relationships and the devastating death of Payne, the One Direction singer and father of their son Bear, who died aged 31 in October 2024.
A source claimed: "Liam's death would be an incredibly difficult and deeply personal part of Cheryl's story to revisit because their lives remained permanently connected through Bear, regardless of their relationship having ended.
"They experienced enormous changes together, from becoming a couple under intense public scrutiny to welcoming their son and then learning how to raise him after separating. Nothing could have prepared Cheryl for Liam suddenly no longer being there.
"The grief was immense, but she was also dealing with the reality that Bear had lost his father and trying to protect him through something devastating. If Cheryl does decide to address Liam in the documentary, which it's thought she is set to do, she would want complete control over how that story is told."
The insider added, "It wouldn't be about reopening old wounds or exploiting his death for television. It would be about honestly acknowledging how important Liam was to her life, the bond they will always share through their son, and the profound effect losing him has had on their family."
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Tweedy has largely remained outside the spotlight in recent years and is said to be highly selective about new projects while concentrating on raising Bear, nine.
However, insiders believe the breadth of her career – and the extraordinary upheavals in her private life – could make the documentary attractive to major streaming platforms.
Another source claimed, "Cheryl has spent more than two decades watching intensely personal moments in her life become public property, often with other people deciding what those experiences meant before she had the opportunity to explain them herself.
"There have been extraordinary career highs, relationships played out under enormous scrutiny, and periods of genuine heartbreak, and she now feels there could be value in finally presenting those chapters from her own perspective."
"Liam's death is obviously unlike anything else she has experienced because its consequences are permanent, particularly for Bear," the insider added. "Cheryl lost somebody who had been a hugely significant part of her life, while her son lost his father, and that has fundamentally altered their world.
"She would be extremely protective of how Liam was represented and would never want his death reduced to a dramatic hook simply to attract viewers. If she speaks about that period, the intention would be to tell the truth about its impact with dignity and sensitivity, while ensuring Bear and Liam's memory remains at the heart of every decision."
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Tweedy and Payne began dating in 2016 and welcomed Bear the following year. They separated in 2018 but continued co-parenting their son.
Her romantic history also includes marriages to former England soccer player Ashley Cole and restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, as well as a relationship with American dancer Derek Hough.
The proposed documentary would revisit Tweedy's breakthrough in 2002, when she auditioned for Popstars: The Rivals and secured a place in Girls Aloud.
The group became one of Britain's most successful girl bands before Tweedy established a solo career and became a judge on The X Factor.
Her potential return follows high-profile documentaries involving David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Robbie Williams and Katie Price.
Why She Deeply Regrets Her Last Documentary
Sources believe streaming services could compete for the project, with Tweedy expected to demand significant creative control over how her private life is portrayed.
She was previously reported to have discussed a television comeback involving The Voice and was spotted dining in Italy with friend Will.I.Am, a longtime mentor on the talent show.
Tweedy has experienced documentary filmmaking before.
Her 2012 production Access All Areas followed her first solo arena tour, although she subsequently admitted regretting its unusually intimate approach.
Tweedy said: "I literally had a friend of mine filming so that I would not feel like I had a camera crew in my way and at times forgot myself."
She added: "I have since regretted this decision. The number of times I cringed watching it."