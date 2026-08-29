EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Tweedy Documentary 'Set to Lay Bare Her Liam Payne Agony'

The project would also explore her relationships and the devastating death of Payne, the One Direction singer and father of their son Bear, who died aged 31 in October 2024.

A source claimed: "Liam's death would be an incredibly difficult and deeply personal part of Cheryl's story to revisit because their lives remained permanently connected through Bear, regardless of their relationship having ended.

"They experienced enormous changes together, from becoming a couple under intense public scrutiny to welcoming their son and then learning how to raise him after separating. Nothing could have prepared Cheryl for Liam suddenly no longer being there.

"The grief was immense, but she was also dealing with the reality that Bear had lost his father and trying to protect him through something devastating. If Cheryl does decide to address Liam in the documentary, which it's thought she is set to do, she would want complete control over how that story is told."

The insider added, "It wouldn't be about reopening old wounds or exploiting his death for television. It would be about honestly acknowledging how important Liam was to her life, the bond they will always share through their son, and the profound effect losing him has had on their family."