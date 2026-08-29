EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne 'Hid Vodka in Pint Glasses From Sharon'
Aug. 29 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Ozzy Osbourne had severe methods of secretly disguising his drinking from his wife, Sharon, Radaronline.com can reveal.
One of the late rocker's tricks was pretending vodka was water in pint glasses to hide his drinking during his hellraising years, according to Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan.
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The Black Sabbath legend, then in his 40s, allegedly revealed the trick to Gillan, now 81, backstage after a Los Angeles show in the 1990s, despite having recently emerged from rehab.
Gillan is preparing to revisit the extraordinary encounter alongside six decades of rock 'n' roll stories during his first spoken-word tour in spring 2027.
He said in an interview with the Daily Mirror: "Ozzy had just got out of rehab and he had this pint of water so I said to him, 'Well done for keeping up with the regime.' He looked at me and said, 'F--- off, it's vodka – just don't tell Sharon, she'll kill me.'"
A music industry source also claimed to in an exclusive interview: "Ozzy's deception reflected the severe lengths the singer would sometimes go to conceal his drinking from Sharon during his wildest years.
"Ozzy knew Sharon was watching him closely, particularly after rehab, but that didn't necessarily mean he was ready to stop. Making a pint of vodka look like water was classic Ozzy – outrageous, risky, and delivered with that wicked sense of humor."
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Gillan plans to recount the encounter on his Talking Gib'rish Tour, drawing on 65 years spent performing and the famous musicians he encountered along the way.
He added: "It's going to be a blast! After 65 years on the road, I am excited to share all my stories with the audience. There will be plenty of rock 'n' roll stories of life on the road and famous names mentioned and stories about my own personal life.
"I am a bit nervous. It is one thing telling your funny anecdotes to your mates down the pub, quite another telling them on stage."
Gillan remains on the road with Deep Purple more than half a century after the band became one of hard rock's defining acts.
The group is currently touring internationally and is due to reach the UK in November, having also released its 24th studio album, Splat!
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The veteran singer has revealed his eyesight is deteriorating and he now has only 20 percent vision, requiring additional precautions while performing.
He said: "They have to mark out a big luminous line on the edge of the stage now for me so I don't fall into the audience."
Gillan also jokingly stakes a claim to another piece of rock history – inventing head-banging after being inspired by riding bareback through the New Forest.
He said: "It felt like freedom, so I grew it long and would throw it about on stage. So yes, I like to think I invented head-banging. I can't really do it now, though."
Gillan's own days of drinking and partying are now behind him.
He admitted, "I don't drink or smoke at all anymore. And I'm straight back to the hotel to sleep after a gig. I leave the band at the after-show party."
Ozzy became one of rock's defining figures as the unmistakable voice of Black Sabbath before forging a hugely successful solo career.
Born John Michael Osbourne in Birmingham in 1948, the singer helped pioneer heavy metal with songs including Paranoid and Iron Man.
His turbulent life included addiction, infamous onstage antics and a decades-long marriage to Sharon, with their family later starring in reality hit The Osbournes.
Despite serious health problems, including Parkinson's disease, Osbourne continued performing.
He died aged 76 on July 22, 2025, weeks after an emotional farewell concert with Black Sabbath in Birmingham.