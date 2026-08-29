EXCLUSIVE: Tony Dokoupil and Matt Gutman 'Feud' as CBS Ratings Battle Heats Up

"Tony is panicked," a source said. "He knows television is a ratings business, and when your replacement suddenly delivers the biggest audience in months, people start asking questions."

Now, insiders said the men's relationship has gone from frosty to downright hostile.

After the ratings skyrocketed, a source told the Daily Mail in early August they found it odd Dokoupil would leave his post for so long.

The source added: "Everyone is entitled to a vacation, but when you are trying to build an audience and fighting to right a failing ship, taking a two-weeker is a head-scratcher.

"Makes you wonder if Dokoupil has given up."