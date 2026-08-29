EXCLUSIVE: Tony Dokoupil and Matt Gutman 'Feud' as CBS Ratings Battle Heats Up
Aug. 29 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Tensions are higher than ever between CBS newsmen Tony Dokoupil and Matt Gutman – and recent ratings are adding fuel to the fire, sources said.
Ratings Take Off
Insiders told RadarOnline.com the ambitious journos see each other as competition and are each playing to win.
While Dokoupil was recently on vacation, correspondent Gutman stepped into the CBS Evening News anchor chair and delivered 4.1million viewers, the broadcast's best weekly performance in 17 weeks and its first time topping 4million since March.
'Tony Is Panicked'
"Tony is panicked," a source said. "He knows television is a ratings business, and when your replacement suddenly delivers the biggest audience in months, people start asking questions."
Now, insiders said the men's relationship has gone from frosty to downright hostile.
After the ratings skyrocketed, a source told the Daily Mail in early August they found it odd Dokoupil would leave his post for so long.
The source added: "Everyone is entitled to a vacation, but when you are trying to build an audience and fighting to right a failing ship, taking a two-weeker is a head-scratcher.
"Makes you wonder if Dokoupil has given up."