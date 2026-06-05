EXCLUSIVE: Jill Biden Claims Stepson Hunter Faced Harsher Treatment During Drugs Probe Due to His Father Joe's Refusal to Intervene 

In her new memoir, View From the East Wing, Jill reflected on Hunter's federal gun case and suggested her husband's determination to avoid any accusations of favoritism ultimately worked against their son.

Hunter Biden may have ended up paying a steeper price because his father, Joe Biden, refused to use the power of the presidency to help him, according to former First Lady Jill Biden , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to Jill, Hunter's legal troubles became entangled with concerns over public perception as his father's administration sought to demonstrate complete independence from the case.

"It was hard for me not to think about the role politics played in the matter going to trial in the first place," Jill writes.

The former First Lady recounted the emotional aftermath of Hunter's conviction on federal gun charges, admitting she struggled to separate the legal proceedings from the political realities surrounding the case.

Jill Biden questioned whether her husband may have overcompensated in an effort to avoid criticism.

She pointed directly to Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department’s handling of the prosecution, arguing officials may have gone out of their way to prove Hunter was not receiving special treatment because of his famous last name.

"Attorney General Merrick Garland oversaw the Justice Department in its handling of Hunter’s case," she writes. "In the end, it felt like in working so hard to be impartial, we guaranteed that Hunter would meet the worst possible legal fate."

Jill went even further, questioning whether her husband may have overcompensated in an effort to avoid criticism.

"Joe might have gone too far, in my opinion, to show that his family was being treated with complete impartiality," the 75-year-old notes.