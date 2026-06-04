EXCLUSIVE: Jill Biden Refused to Allow Michelle Obama to Attend Her Mother's Funeral — As She Feared Appearance Would Overshadow Family's Grief
June 4 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Michelle Obama offered to attend Jill Biden's mother's funeral following her death during the heat of the 2008 presidential campaign, but the future first lady ultimately asked her to stay away, fearing the intense media attention would overshadow her family's grief, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The emotional story was detailed by Jill in her memoir, View From the East Wing, in which she reflected on the death of her mother, Bonny Jacobs, just weeks before Election Day.
Jill Biden's Tragic News: 'You Have to Go Home'
At the time, Jill was balancing campaign duties as her husband, then-Senator Joe Biden, was running alongside Barack Obama on the Democratic ticket.
According to her memoir, Jill was out for a run in Wilmington, Delaware, when she received an urgent message from a Secret Service agent. "We got a call," the agent told her. "You have to go home."
Jill rushed to be with her family after learning her mother was dying. She recalled how her sisters gathered around their mother's bedside during her final days.
Michelle Obama Offered to Attend Funeral
"Even though she wasn’t conscious, my mother held on until Sunday, when all five of us were there with her, and then she died," Jill writes.
The loss came at a particularly difficult time for the Biden family. Jill noted that her son, Beau Biden, was preparing for deployment to Iraq while the presidential campaign was entering its final stretch.
After spending several days at home handling funeral arrangements and mourning with her family, she returned to the campaign trail. Soon afterward, Michelle personally reached out.
"As soon as my mother’s death was announced, Michelle Obama called from the campaign trail," Jill recalls, adding that Michelle offered heartfelt condolences before telling her, "I'll see you at the funeral."
While Jill said she was touched by the gesture, she found herself facing an uncomfortable dilemma.
At the time, she and Michelle were not yet close friends. While both were Senate spouses, their busy schedules and family obligations had left little time for the women to develop a personal relationship.
'The Funeral Is Going to Be So Hard on Them'
Despite admiring Michelle, Jill worried the presence of one of the most recognizable figures in American politics would transform the funeral into a national news event.
"I have four sisters," Jill recalled telling Michelle. "This funeral is going to be so hard on them, and it has to be about my sisters losing a mother. It can’t be just about me." She continued by explaining that she feared reporters and cameras would descend on the service if Michelle attended.
"I'm afraid that if you’re there, the press will treat it as a major event and pull focus away from my sisters," Jill writes. The future first lady said Michelle immediately understood. "I totally get it," Michelle responded.
Jill described herself as deeply grateful for Michelle’s reaction, writing that no further explanation was necessary.