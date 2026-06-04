EXCLUSIVE: Jill Biden Refused to Allow Michelle Obama to Attend Her Mother's Funeral — As She Feared Appearance Would Overshadow Family's Grief

Michelle Obama offered to attend Jill Biden's mother's funeral following her death during the heat of the 2008 presidential campaign, but the future first lady ultimately asked her to stay away, fearing the intense media attention would overshadow her family's grief, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The emotional story was detailed by Jill in her memoir, View From the East Wing, in which she reflected on the death of her mother, Bonny Jacobs, just weeks before Election Day.