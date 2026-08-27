Lindsay Clancy's Ex-Husband Patrick 'Struggling' With Secret Crisis as He 'Plans Manhattan Move Ahead of Trial's End'

Closing arguments and jury instructions were delivered Thursday, August 27, in the case of the Massachusetts mom, who admitted she strangled to death 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan in January 2023 before jumping out of a second-story window in an attempt to kill herself.

However, she blames postpartum depression and too many prescribed medicines for her actions. Patrick has stood by her and supported her throughout the trial, even as he tries to piece together a new life with a new wife.

As Radar has reported, Patrick, 39, remarried Rachel Danis, a 37-year-old reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist, and the two were recently spotted looking for a new home in Manhattan.

The apartment hunt comes just a week after the newlyweds were seen looking "visibly stressed" on the rooftop patio of the one-bedroom they currently share in the city.