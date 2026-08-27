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Home > True Crime > Murder

Lindsay Clancy's Ex-Husband Patrick 'Struggling' With Secret Crisis as He 'Plans Manhattan Move Ahead of Trial's End'

Patrick Clancy is facing secret struggles as the murder trial against his ex-wife, Lindsay, draws to a close.
Source: CourtTV /YOUTUBE ; LINDSEY CLANCY/FACEBoOK

Patrick Clancy is facing secret struggles as the murder trial against his ex-wife, Lindsay, draws to a close.

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Aug. 27 2026, Published 1:47 p.m. ET

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While a jury decides the fate of Lindsay Clancy, RadarOnline.com can report that her ex-husband, Patrick, has been facing his own judgment in the court of public opinion.

Lindsay is on trial for the murder of the couple's three young children, but conspiracy theories targeting Patrick's possible involvement continue to cause him added pain.

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Lindsay Clancy's Trial Is Wrapping Up

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A jury is debating the fate of Lindsay, who admits to killing her three young children.
Source: LINDSEY CLANCY /FACEBoOK

A jury is debating the fate of Lindsay, who admits to killing her three young children.

Closing arguments and jury instructions were delivered Thursday, August 27, in the case of the Massachusetts mom, who admitted she strangled to death 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan in January 2023 before jumping out of a second-story window in an attempt to kill herself.

However, she blames postpartum depression and too many prescribed medicines for her actions. Patrick has stood by her and supported her throughout the trial, even as he tries to piece together a new life with a new wife.

As Radar has reported, Patrick, 39, remarried Rachel Danis, a 37-year-old reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist, and the two were recently spotted looking for a new home in Manhattan.

The apartment hunt comes just a week after the newlyweds were seen looking "visibly stressed" on the rooftop patio of the one-bedroom they currently share in the city.

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Patrick Clancy Has Been Subject to Disproven Conspiracy Theories

Conspiracy theorists online have spread baseless claims that Patrick is responsible for their deaths.
Source: COURTTV/YOUTUBE

Conspiracy theorists online have spread baseless claims that Patrick is responsible for their deaths.

Patrick's stress could stem from the ongoing conspiracy theories spread across social media that he is really to blame for the deaths of his children – something Patrick's family members have slammed.

"The things that are going around right now are heinous. It has been really upsetting and damaging," one relative, who requested anonymity, told the Daily Mail. "Pat has always been the nicest, most supportive person ever. He loved his family, he loved his wife, and he did everything he could to support her, and this is just a really sad story."

"I think he is doing okay under the circumstances," the relative clarified. "It's very stressful for the whole family."

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The Trial Has Taken a Toll on Patrick Clancy's New Wife

Patrick is trying to establish a life with new wife Rachel Danis.
Source: @USCFERTILITY.ORG

Patrick is trying to establish a life with new wife Rachel Danis.

Patrick moved out of the Boston suburbs and into Manhattan in May 2023, four months after his children were killed. Photographs of him with Danis began circulating online the following February. By late 2025, she was sporting what looked like an engagement ring.

The couple married in April, and have been living together in Manhattan during the trial. Friends say Danis has faced some of the same threats thrown at Patrick.

"It's been tough. She's hanging in there," one of her coworkers said.

Another friend did not hold back when expressing their frustration with the way the couple has been being treated online.

"People are crazy, and people are stupid, and people are mean-spirited, and people should just worry about themselves," said the friend. "We need to put more good in the world. Not try to get people. It's disgusting."

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Lindsay Clancy Awaits Her Fate

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Lindsay has argued she was suffering from an overmedication when she killed her kids.
Source: COURTTV/YOUTUBE

Lindsay has argued she was suffering from an overmedication when she killed her kids.

As Radar has reported, Lindsay does not dispute that she fatally strangled her three children in the basement of their Duxbury home using exercise resistance bands on January 24, 2023.

However, her defense argued she was not criminally responsible for the murders because of postpartum mental illness.

She also previously claimed she heard voices that directed her to harm her children in a moment of psychosis.

Prosecutors countered that the killings were deliberate and premeditated, and Lindsay understood and knew exactly what she was doing.

Before handing the case to jurors, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague said, "The commonwealth did not choose the ages of victims. The defendant did. The Commonwealth did not choose the horrific nature in which they died. The defendant did."

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