Home > Celebrity > Claudia Schiffer Claudia's Birthday Suit! Schiffer Flashes Flesh to Mark 54th Birthday After Calling for Age to Be 'Celebrated and Revered' Source: MEGA Claudia Schiffer celebrated her 54th birthday in a bikini in Greece. By: Radar Staff Aug. 28 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Claudia Schiffer proved once again age is but a number by celebrating her 54th birthday in a bikini. The supermodel flaunted her trim figure in a sizzling video after saying aging should be "celebrated and revered", RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ClaudiaSchiffer/Instagram Schiffer showed off her toned physique in a video posted to Instagram.

Schiffer posted the video from her birthday trip to Greece on her Instagram page. The 54-year-old looked fit as ever in a tiny white bikini that showed off her toned abs. In the footage she marvels at a butterfly fluttering around her before it landed on her hand. She captioned the post: "The Greek butterfly came back this year for my birthday 🦋 Thank you for all the sweet messages!"

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claudia Schiffer (@claudiaschiffer) Source: @ClaudiaSchiffer/Instagram The model's abs were on display as she marveled at a butterfly fluttering around her.

Article continues below advertisement

Followers flocked to the video's comment section to send her well-wishes and complement her toned figure. One fan wrote: "Amazing figure! Claudia stopped time! you look beautiful." Another added: "Happy birthday. You look younger each year that passes. Amazing Claudia."

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time Schiffer has celebrated another trip around the sun in a bikini. In fact, the model celebrated her 53rd birthday in Greece, too. She's long been open about her thoughts on getting older and embracing aging rather than trying to turn back time.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Schiffer said aging should be 'celebrated and revered'.

Article continues below advertisement

The mother-of-three previously said: "I think age should be celebrated and revered. There's a reason we have cakes and parties on our birthdays and I feel the same way about getting older each year." "I am so happy to be turning 50 and have never felt more confident or happy in my life. I don't try to look or feel younger, I embrace now. If you’re happy and healthy the rest will follow."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The model said she's never felt more 'confident or happy' than she has in her 50s.

Article continues below advertisement

After gracing the covers of fashion magazines and runways for three decades, Schiffer shared her thoughts on the current state of the fashion industry and how social media has impacted her career into her 50s. She said: "I still love it and fundamentally I think the industry is the same, it's just grown enormously. There are more collections, the pace is faster and social media has had a huge impact. It's been great for marketing fashion and beauty products, as well as providing a very effective way to manage your own exposure." "What was great in the '90s though was not to feel the pressure to share everything with everybody; you could still have a private life and create a mystique around you. I miss that clear line of the public figure versus the private one, however I do love sharing fashion moments of my life on Instagram."

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.