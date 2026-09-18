Taylor Swift Snubbed From Forbes 400 Richest List — Despite Singer's Billionaire Status
Sept. 18 2026, Published 5:33 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift fans weren't surprised to find out the star didn't make Forbes' 400 richest Americans list – but her naysayers were certainly left with confusion.
The Life of a Showgirl singer was distinctly left out of the annually published list, which highlights those in the country with immense wealth. While Swift is known for breaking financial records, she didn't rank among the billionaires on the list, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Taylor Swift Misses 'Forbes' Billionaire List
Forbes released their list, and the outlet pointed out a crucial detail – 590 United States billionaires couldn't crack the list. Swift, while a billionaire, doesn't measure up to the mammoth wealth that investors and businesspeople have made.
The leader on the list was Elon Musk, who is getting close to becoming the first-ever trillionaire as he hits $908billion in net worth. By a wide margin, Amazon's Jeff Bezos snagged the second slot with $378billion. Google's Larry Page was $100billion behind him.
Overwhelmingly, tech leaders topped the list – and pop stars became a second thought as a result.
Taylor Swift's Net Worth Revealed
Swift's net worth is estimated to be around $2billion.
Most of her wealth is derived directly from the value of her masters, especially after buying back the original versions of her songs. Swift has released 12 studio albums so far, not including those she re-recorded due to contractual problems.
Additionally, she racked in big bucks from her record-breaking Eras Tour, which took the pop star to stadiums around the world.
Swift set a new record: the first singer to reach billionaire status primarily through her music. While other stars, like Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, have also hit billionaire status, they've often done so through additional business investments.
Swifties Mock Naysayers
When Swift hit billionaire status, it generated a craze of backlash and left the internet divided. She was criticized for her wealth with many insisting she should donate her earnings immediately. Others were sympathetic toward her, explaining she accumulated the money through an nontraditional path.
Nonetheless, when the Forbes list dropped, her fans stood by her side.
One person wrote on X, "So there are 400+ more billionaires out there, and the pressure to donate the money every time something happens is just on her??? Where is that energy towards Elon Musk being number 1 with 900+ billion?"
Another fan added, "Great. Now people can stop talking about her being (a) billionaire (and how she) must do this or that. Go ask for the richer billionaires to do so."
A third predicted she'll hit the list in due time, writing: "She made $2B from actual talent and touring, not just assets inflating. That's earning it vs inheriting it. Forbes 400 cutoff is $3.3B now, she'll be there in 2 years easy."
Swift and Travis Kelce's Charitable Giving
Long before Swift hit billionaire status, she was known for charitable giving. Her longtime friend, Ruby Rose, confessed in an interview with Elvis Duran that the musician used GoFundMe almost as a form of social media, using the donate button as a "like" button.
Notably, ahead of their wedding, Swift and husband Travis Kelce donated $26million to charitable causes.
The donations went to organizations including Feeding America, ASPCA, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, New York City Harvest, Food Bank For New York City, New York Cares, New York Musical Mentors Collaborative, After-School All-Stars, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Children's Mercy Hospital, and more.