Taylor Swift Snubbed From Forbes 400 Richest List — Despite Singer's Billionaire Status

The Life of a Showgirl singer was distinctly left out of the annually published list, which highlights those in the country with immense wealth. While Swift is known for breaking financial records , she didn't rank among the billionaires on the list, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Taylor Swift fans weren't surprised to find out the star didn't make Forbes' 400 richest Americans list – but her naysayers were certainly left with confusion.

The leader on the list was Elon Musk , who is getting close to becoming the first-ever trillionaire as he hits $908billion in net worth. By a wide margin, Amazon's Jeff Bezos snagged the second slot with $378billion. Google's Larry Page was $100billion behind him.

Forbes released their list, and the outlet pointed out a crucial detail – 590 United States billionaires couldn't crack the list. Swift, while a billionaire, doesn't measure up to the mammoth wealth that investors and businesspeople have made.

The pop star makes most of her money from the value of her discography.

Swift set a new record: the first singer to reach billionaire status primarily through her music. While other stars, like Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, have also hit billionaire status, they've often done so through additional business investments.

Additionally, she racked in big bucks from her record-breaking Eras Tour, which took the pop star to stadiums around the world.

Most of her wealth is derived directly from the value of her masters, especially after buying back the original versions of her songs. Swift has released 12 studio albums so far, not including those she re-recorded due to contractual problems.

When Swift hit billionaire status, it generated a craze of backlash and left the internet divided. She was criticized for her wealth with many insisting she should donate her earnings immediately. Others were sympathetic toward her, explaining she accumulated the money through an nontraditional path.

Nonetheless, when the Forbes list dropped, her fans stood by her side.

One person wrote on X, "So there are 400+ more billionaires out there, and the pressure to donate the money every time something happens is just on her??? Where is that energy towards Elon Musk being number 1 with 900+ billion?"

Another fan added, "Great. Now people can stop talking about her being (a) billionaire (and how she) must do this or that. Go ask for the richer billionaires to do so."

A third predicted she'll hit the list in due time, writing: "She made $2B from actual talent and touring, not just assets inflating. That's earning it vs inheriting it. Forbes 400 cutoff is $3.3B now, she'll be there in 2 years easy."