Travis Kelce Gets Brutally Mocked by the White House After Falling Victim to Shocking $35Million Ponzi Scheme
Sept. 18 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Travis Kelce's well-meaning investment has been flamed by White House officials after he lost big in a Ponzi scheme, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Prosecutors alleged a known fraudster, Siddharth Jawahar, scammed millions from investors, including Kelce. After the Department of Justice put him behind bars, the White House taunted Kelce and took credit for the crackdown on the scammer.
Travis Kelce Roasted by White House
In response to a news update on Jawahar, the official White House account wrote, "This is why we do what we do. Seems like a good time to re-up the work of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud: identifying fraud & protecting Americans."
However, they then took a turn from the self-praise by roping an unsuspecting Kelce into the mix.
"Oh, and it looks like the next draft pick to join the Task Force is @tkelce!" they quipped.
Travis Kelce Scammed in Elaborate Ponzi Scheme
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was named in court on Tuesday, September 15, while prosecutors continued to levy their allegations against Jawahar. They emphasized Kelce was a victim in the scheme, which ran through multiple LLCs consolidated into a company called Swiftarc.
Kelce's mishandled investment amount wasn't disclosed, and he was one of many scammed.
The company purported to have a $75million fund for telehealth, allegedly focusing on medical care, mental health apps, and pediatric care. Additionally, Swiftarc and its subsidiaries advertised a partnership with a research and development firm in Cleveland. Notably, Kelce grew up in Ohio.
Swiftarc advertised a commitment to female-led beauty and inclusive wellness in a $10million fund, publicizing brands Alleyoop and Thirteen Lune.
Fraudster Behind Bars
Prosecutors alleged that investment funds went toward funding Jawahar's luxury lifestyle instead of the business promises.
According to the Department of Justice, he used the funds to "repay older investors and to fuel an extravagant lifestyle that included travel on private jets, stays at luxury hotels, a luxury apartment in Austin and New York City, memberships at multiple private clubs across the country, spending sprees at clothing stores and expensive outings at fancy restaurants."
As a result, Jawahar pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud and was sentenced to 11 years in prison and ordered to pay $31.35million in restitution to victims.
Trump Family Ridiculed for Financial Choices
Critics in the White House comments weren't impressed by their purported win against the fraudster. "What about the Trump crypto scheme where most investors lost their a--?" wrote one person, referencing his $TRUMP token, which many alleged was a part of a rug pull or pump-and-dump scheme.
Another fumed over hypocrisy, writing, "Start with the Trump family blatantly corruption." A third said, "When will your task force be going after the Trump Crime Family?"
They demanded the White House "clear house," calling the current administrative support a "demon regime." The critic alleged they "defrauded the American people of way more."
"I'd like to report some fraud going on in DC," another noted, including a feature from The New Yorker, which detailed the Trump family's $3.4billion net worth increase while he is in office.