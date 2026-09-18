Travis Kelce Gets Brutally Mocked by the White House After Falling Victim to Shocking $35Million Ponzi Scheme

Prosecutors alleged a known fraudster, Siddharth Jawahar, scammed millions from investors, including Kelce. After the Department of Justice put him behind bars, the White House taunted Kelce and took credit for the crackdown on the scammer.

In response to a news update on Jawahar, the official White House account wrote, "This is why we do what we do. Seems like a good time to re-up the work of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud: identifying fraud & protecting Americans."

However, they then took a turn from the self-praise by roping an unsuspecting Kelce into the mix.

"Oh, and it looks like the next draft pick to join the Task Force is @tkelce!" they quipped.