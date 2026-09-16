Travis Kelce Named as Victim in Massive $35Million Ponzi Scheme as Fraudster Gets Slapped With 11-Year Prison Sentence
Sept. 16 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Travis Kelce was allegedly wronged by fraudster Siddharth Jawahar, who picked up $35million in a Ponzi scheme, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was mentioned in court on Tuesday, September 15, while prosecutors shared more details regarding the plot.
Travis Kelce Falls Victim to Ponzi Scheme
According to prosecutors, Kelce was a victim of Jawahar, the head of multiple LLCs consolidated into a company called Swiftarc. The company purported to have a $75million fund for telehealth, which they claimed focused on medical care, mental health apps, pediatric care, and more. The company advertised a partnership with a research and development firm in Cleveland, where Kelce grew up.
Additionally, Swiftarc claimed a commitment to female-led beauty and inclusive wellness through a $10million fund. They publicized brands Alleyoop and Thirteen Lune.
However, investment funds, prosecutors alleged, went toward funding Jawahar's luxury lifestyle. According to the Department of Justice, he used the funds to "repay older investors and to fuel an extravagant lifestyle that included travel on private jets, stays at luxury hotels, a luxury apartment in Austin and New York City, memberships at multiple private clubs across the country, spending sprees at clothing stores and expensive outings at fancy restaurants."
Kelce's exact investment was not disclosed, but he was listed among those harmed by Jawahar's actions, according to TMZ.
Siddharth Jawahar Sentenced to 11 Years of Prison
Prosecutors alleged Jawahar's scheme began in 2015 when he put client funds into a company called Philip Morris Pakistan. The company's value declined, but Jawahar allegedly didn't inform investors. Instead, he falsely claimed his investors, like Kelce, were making a profit.
He claimed investors' funds were funneled to specific companies – but he never followed through on those promises.
According to U.S. District Judge Zachary M. Bluestone, Jawahar "weaponized" investors' trust, which cost them "enormous" losses.
He pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud. Jawahar was sentenced to 11 years in prison and ordered to pay $31.35million in restitution to victims.
Travis Kelce Maintains Impressive Net Worth
The 36-year-old professional athlete may have been scammed, but he still boasts an impressive net worth nonetheless.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kelce is worth $90million.
He racks in a sizable salary from his NFL team. In 2026, he signed a three-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs worth up to $54.7million. However, the deal's structure allows him to theoretically bow out after just one year – with a guaranteed $12million for just the 2026 season.
Travis Kelce's Wife Taylor Swift Taylor Swift Worth Billions
In addition to Kelce's millions, he's got a massive cushion to fall back on due to his billionaire wife, Taylor Swift. The pair made their nuptials official in July 2026. Notably, the couple reportedly signed a prenup.
Swift is reportedly worth around $2billion, according to Forbes. However, she's not necessarily looking at liquid assets. Instead, most of her money is tied up in her discography and catalog, which is estimated to be worth $800million.