Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce Named as Victim in Massive $35Million Ponzi Scheme as Fraudster Gets Slapped With 11-Year Prison Sentence

A photo of Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce was scammed in a Ponzi scheme.

Profile Image

Sept. 16 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Travis Kelce was allegedly wronged by fraudster Siddharth Jawahar, who picked up $35million in a Ponzi scheme, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was mentioned in court on Tuesday, September 15, while prosecutors shared more details regarding the plot.

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce Falls Victim to Ponzi Scheme

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

A businessman used investor funds to pay for his luxury lifestyle.

Article continues below advertisement

According to prosecutors, Kelce was a victim of Jawahar, the head of multiple LLCs consolidated into a company called Swiftarc. The company purported to have a $75million fund for telehealth, which they claimed focused on medical care, mental health apps, pediatric care, and more. The company advertised a partnership with a research and development firm in Cleveland, where Kelce grew up.

Additionally, Swiftarc claimed a commitment to female-led beauty and inclusive wellness through a $10million fund. They publicized brands Alleyoop and Thirteen Lune.

However, investment funds, prosecutors alleged, went toward funding Jawahar's luxury lifestyle. According to the Department of Justice, he used the funds to "repay older investors and to fuel an extravagant lifestyle that included travel on private jets, stays at luxury hotels, a luxury apartment in Austin and New York City, memberships at multiple private clubs across the country, spending sprees at clothing stores and expensive outings at fancy restaurants."

Kelce's exact investment was not disclosed, but he was listed among those harmed by Jawahar's actions, according to TMZ.

Article continues below advertisement

Siddharth Jawahar Sentenced to 11 Years of Prison

A photo of Siddharth Jawahar
Source: TWITTER/SIDDHARTH JAWAHAR

Siddharth Jawahar was ordered to pay $31.35million in restitution to victims.

Article continues below advertisement

Prosecutors alleged Jawahar's scheme began in 2015 when he put client funds into a company called Philip Morris Pakistan. The company's value declined, but Jawahar allegedly didn't inform investors. Instead, he falsely claimed his investors, like Kelce, were making a profit.

He claimed investors' funds were funneled to specific companies – but he never followed through on those promises.

According to U.S. District Judge Zachary M. Bluestone, Jawahar "weaponized" investors' trust, which cost them "enormous" losses.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud. Jawahar was sentenced to 11 years in prison and ordered to pay $31.35million in restitution to victims.

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce Maintains Impressive Net Worth

A photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Kelce's primary income is through his NFL contract.

Article continues below advertisement

The 36-year-old professional athlete may have been scammed, but he still boasts an impressive net worth nonetheless.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kelce is worth $90million.

He racks in a sizable salary from his NFL team. In 2026, he signed a three-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs worth up to $54.7million. However, the deal's structure allows him to theoretically bow out after just one year – with a guaranteed $12million for just the 2026 season.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Joshua James Lozano

Hospital Worker, 42, Accused of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Faints in Court After Learning He Could Spend Life Behind Bars

picture of meghan markle

Meghan Markle's Phone Number Leaked From School Moms' WhatsApp Group Sparks Fresh Security Scare

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce's Wife Taylor Swift Taylor Swift Worth Billions

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's money largely stuns from her beloved discography.

In addition to Kelce's millions, he's got a massive cushion to fall back on due to his billionaire wife, Taylor Swift. The pair made their nuptials official in July 2026. Notably, the couple reportedly signed a prenup.

Swift is reportedly worth around $2billion, according to Forbes. However, she's not necessarily looking at liquid assets. Instead, most of her money is tied up in her discography and catalog, which is estimated to be worth $800million.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.