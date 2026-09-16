Travis Kelce Named as Victim in Massive $35Million Ponzi Scheme as Fraudster Gets Slapped With 11-Year Prison Sentence

According to prosecutors, Kelce was a victim of Jawahar, the head of multiple LLCs consolidated into a company called Swiftarc. The company purported to have a $75million fund for telehealth, which they claimed focused on medical care, mental health apps, pediatric care, and more. The company advertised a partnership with a research and development firm in Cleveland, where Kelce grew up.

Additionally, Swiftarc claimed a commitment to female-led beauty and inclusive wellness through a $10million fund. They publicized brands Alleyoop and Thirteen Lune.

However, investment funds, prosecutors alleged, went toward funding Jawahar's luxury lifestyle. According to the Department of Justice, he used the funds to "repay older investors and to fuel an extravagant lifestyle that included travel on private jets, stays at luxury hotels, a luxury apartment in Austin and New York City, memberships at multiple private clubs across the country, spending sprees at clothing stores and expensive outings at fancy restaurants."

Kelce's exact investment was not disclosed, but he was listed among those harmed by Jawahar's actions, according to TMZ.