Florida Mom, 46, Charged With Incest After Admitting She Slept With Her 22-Year-Old Son During Nasty Dispute

A Florida woman allegedly confessed to law enforcement officers that she had been having a sexual relationship with her adult son at their family home, RadarOnline.com can report. According to her, it happened "only about 100 times."

Article continues below advertisement

'You're Not Going to Believe What We're About to Talk About'

Source: @POLKSHERIFF/YOUTUBE Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd described the case on his YouTube channel.

Christina Clemens, 46, and her son Shane Clemens, 22, allegedly got into an argument at their home that resulted in the sheriff’s office being called. According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Christina alleged that Shane had battered her in a domestic violence incident. However, the charges soon escalated. "Hello everyone. It's time for morning briefing," Judd said during his "Morning Briefing" video series on YouTube. "And listen, I hope you have your favorite kind of coffee, but you're probably going to choke on it this. You're not going to believe what we're about to talk about."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @POLKSHERIFF/YOUTUBE

Judd then showed off the mugshots of the two Florida residents. "So apparently they had a little kerfuffle at their house which caused the sheriff's office to be called," Judd continued, explaining that Christina alleged Shane had beaten her, before pausing to admonish the son, "Shane, you ought not to ever lay a hand on your mama for a lot of reasons, but you have one more reason why you shouldn't." The sheriff continued: "So, he got mad because she called, and we arrested him for hitting mama. And then he said, 'Well, I tell you what. I've been having s-x with my mama since I was 18 years old.' Get a grip."

Article continues below advertisement

Christina Clemens Confesses Her Crimes

Source: PCSO Christina Clemens said she had s-x with her son 'only about 100 times.'

"We said, 'Say that again.' He said, 'I've been having s-x with my mama since I was 18 years old,'" Judd continued. "So we asked, 'Mama, have you have been having s-x with your son since he was 18?' She says, 'Only about a hundred times.'" "I didn't stutter. That's what she told us."

Article continues below advertisement

Christina Clemens' Husband Was Clueless

Source: PCSO Shane Clemens reportedly hit his mother.

Judd said the next step was to interview Christina's husband. "So, we put the case together, and we asked Christina's husband, 'Are y'all happily married and living together?' He said, 'Oh, yeah.'" Then he dropped the bombshell, asking if he was aware that his wife was having s-x with her son. "He said, 'No, I absolutely was not, but I think I am a little suspicious that they used to go in the master bedroom and lock the door.'" The befuddled officer smirked at the camera. "What else can you say? That's nasty," he said. "That's nasty. And it's illegal."

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Charges Filed

Source: @POLKSHERIFF/YOUTUBE Sheriff Judd revealed both are still in jail.