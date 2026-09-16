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Home > True Crime > Florida

Florida Mom, 46, Charged With Incest After Admitting She Slept With Her 22-Year-Old Son During Nasty Dispute

A mother and her son have been arrested on allegations of incest.
Source: PCSO

A mother and her son have been arrested on allegations of incest.

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Sept. 16 2026, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

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A Florida woman allegedly confessed to law enforcement officers that she had been having a sexual relationship with her adult son at their family home, RadarOnline.com can report.

According to her, it happened "only about 100 times."

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'You're Not Going to Believe What We're About to Talk About'

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Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd described the case on his YouTube channel.
Source: @POLKSHERIFF/YOUTUBE

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd described the case on his YouTube channel.

Christina Clemens, 46, and her son Shane Clemens, 22, allegedly got into an argument at their home that resulted in the sheriff’s office being called.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Christina alleged that Shane had battered her in a domestic violence incident. However, the charges soon escalated.

"Hello everyone. It's time for morning briefing," Judd said during his "Morning Briefing" video series on YouTube. "And listen, I hope you have your favorite kind of coffee, but you're probably going to choke on it this. You're not going to believe what we're about to talk about."

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Source: @POLKSHERIFF/YOUTUBE

Judd then showed off the mugshots of the two Florida residents.

"So apparently they had a little kerfuffle at their house which caused the sheriff's office to be called," Judd continued, explaining that Christina alleged Shane had beaten her, before pausing to admonish the son, "Shane, you ought not to ever lay a hand on your mama for a lot of reasons, but you have one more reason why you shouldn't."

The sheriff continued: "So, he got mad because she called, and we arrested him for hitting mama. And then he said, 'Well, I tell you what. I've been having s-x with my mama since I was 18 years old.' Get a grip."

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Christina Clemens Confesses Her Crimes

Christina Clemens said she had s-x with her son 'only about 100 times.'
Source: PCSO

Christina Clemens said she had s-x with her son 'only about 100 times.'

"We said, 'Say that again.' He said, 'I've been having s-x with my mama since I was 18 years old,'" Judd continued. "So we asked, 'Mama, have you have been having s-x with your son since he was 18?' She says, 'Only about a hundred times.'"

"I didn't stutter. That's what she told us."

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Christina Clemens' Husband Was Clueless

Shane Clemens reportedly hit his mother.
Source: PCSO

Shane Clemens reportedly hit his mother.

Judd said the next step was to interview Christina's husband.

"So, we put the case together, and we asked Christina's husband, 'Are y'all happily married and living together?' He said, 'Oh, yeah.'"

Then he dropped the bombshell, asking if he was aware that his wife was having s-x with her son.

"He said, 'No, I absolutely was not, but I think I am a little suspicious that they used to go in the master bedroom and lock the door.'"

The befuddled officer smirked at the camera.

"What else can you say? That's nasty," he said. "That's nasty. And it's illegal."

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Charges Filed

Sheriff Judd revealed both are still in jail.
Source: @POLKSHERIFF/YOUTUBE

Sheriff Judd revealed both are still in jail.

Christina was arrested on August 27 on charges of incest and living in open adultery. She is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Jail records indicate that Shane Clemens has been in custody since August 21. He is being charged with domestic violent battery (touch or strike) and incest.

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