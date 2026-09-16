EXCLUSIVE: How Henry Winkler's 'Life Was Saved' by Therapy

Winkler, who is also now renowned for his dramatic role in the hitman black comedy Barry, has described feeling as though he was "treading water" and acknowledged he had shut people out, including his wife, Stacey Weitzman, 78.

A source told us: "Therapy became enormously important for Henry at a time when he felt he had exhausted his usual ways of dealing with things. In that sense, it helped save the life he knew and gave him a healthier way of approaching himself, his relationships and everything he had been carrying."

Speaking on In Depth With Graham Bensinger, Winkler said: "About 10 years ago, maybe 12 years ago, I was pretty good at either figuring things out or making it or smoothing things out in my mind or rationalising.

"And I just couldn't do it anymore."

Weitzman previously said she felt she was not being "let in," while Winkler acknowledged he "didn't let anybody in."

He added: "I was not being able to just (say), 'Oh, well, OK, I'll move that aside and I'll just move forward.'

"I needed to now empty myself out of all of the rancid garbage I had allowed to infiltrate."