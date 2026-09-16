Hospital Worker, 42, Accused of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Faints in Court After Learning He Could Spend Life Behind Bars

Att this point, the suspect fell to the ground, prompting the judge to call for medical assistance. Due to Lozano’s collapse, the judge requested to delay the hearing beyond the average 24 hours, citing "extraordinary circumstances" under State vs. Brown.

Lozano, an equipment cleaner at Banner Del Webb Hospital, was arrested September 10 following an investigation by the Glendale Police Department. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted the department after receiving tips from Lozano’s service provider that he was viewing inappropriate content online.

After detectives obtained search warrants and conducted an investigation, they found that Lozano was speaking to children on the internet, leading to his arrest.

The hospital worker faces 10 felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor – each one comes with a mandatory decade-long prison sentence if convicted in Arizona.