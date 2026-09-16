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Hospital Worker, 42, Accused of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Faints in Court After Learning He Could Spend Life Behind Bars

Photo of Joshua James Lozano
Source: Maricopa County Justice Courts

Joshua James Lozano in court before fainting.

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Sept. 16 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

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Joshua James Lozano, the Arizona hospital worker facing child exploitation charges, fainted during his first court hearing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The married 42-year-old originally stood quietly as prosecutor Ashley Stetson spoke to the judge; however, this changed when Stetson mentioned that Lozano faces up to 100 years in prison if he's found guilty.

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Joshua James Lozano’s Alleged Crimes

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Joshua James Lozano faces up to a century behind bars.
Source: HARRY SHELTON ON UNSPLASH

Joshua James Lozano faces up to a century behind bars.

Att this point, the suspect fell to the ground, prompting the judge to call for medical assistance. Due to Lozano’s collapse, the judge requested to delay the hearing beyond the average 24 hours, citing "extraordinary circumstances" under State vs. Brown.

Lozano, an equipment cleaner at Banner Del Webb Hospital, was arrested September 10 following an investigation by the Glendale Police Department. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted the department after receiving tips from Lozano’s service provider that he was viewing inappropriate content online.

After detectives obtained search warrants and conducted an investigation, they found that Lozano was speaking to children on the internet, leading to his arrest.

The hospital worker faces 10 felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor – each one comes with a mandatory decade-long prison sentence if convicted in Arizona.

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Lawyers Make Their Requests

Lozano's lawyer requested a lower bond for his client.
Source: SASUN BUGHDARYAN ON UNSPLASH

Lozano's lawyer requested a lower bond for his client.

If a suspect faces multiple felony charges involving ‘Dangerous Crimes Against Children,’ state law requires they be served consecutively.

This means that unlike a concurrent sentence, the individual must serve one sentence after the other.

Before Lozano collapsed in court, the prosecutor asked the judge to give him a $150,000 bond and to ban his internet access if he makes bail. She said that due to his alleged crimes, Lozano is a safety risk to minors in the area.

Meanwhile, Lozano's lawyer requested a $50,000 bond, citing his client's connections to his community.

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Joshua James Lozano Potential Bail Details

The judge denied the defense lawyer's request.
Source: SASUN BUGHDARYAN ON UNSPLASH

The judge denied the defense lawyer's request.

The judge denied the defense lawyer's request, issuing Lozano a $150,000 bond as the prosecution requested.

If the hospital worker posts bail, he’ll be required to wear an ankle monitor and won't be allowed to own a cell phone or use the internet for personal matters.

Additionally, he will be banned from communicating with any minors.

Lozano's next court date is scheduled for September 21.

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Joshua James Lozano Criminal History

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Lozano has been arrested before for DUI.
Source: NIU NIU ON UNSPLASH

Lozano has been arrested before for DUI.

Lozano's current case is not his first run-in with the law.

Previously, he was arrested for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended license.

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