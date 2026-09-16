Meghan Markle's Phone Number Leaked From School Moms' WhatsApp Group Sparks Fresh Security Scare

According to The Sun, one mom wrote: "Welcome to Meghan who has Archie joining tomo," while another added, "Welcome."

A reply from Meghan read: "Hi moms! Thanks for the warm welcome (heart emoji) So happy to be a part of this community xx."

However, a screenshot of the chat has now been shared multiple times online.

The conversation took place before the Sussexes pulled their children out of the school after just two days over security fears.

They've now enrolled in a new school in the area where the couple’s new residence is located.