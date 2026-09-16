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Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Phone Number Leaked From School Moms' WhatsApp Group Sparks Fresh Security Scare

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Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's phone number was leaked after she posted in a WhatsApp group.

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Sept. 16 2026, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle has sparked a fresh security scare after her phone number was leaked from a school parents' WhatsApp group.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, 44, joined a group conversation the day before her two kids, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, joined their new school.

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'So Happy to Be Part of This Community'

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picture of meghan markle
Source: MEGA

The Duchess expressed her delight at being 'welcomed' by group.

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According to The Sun, one mom wrote: "Welcome to Meghan who has Archie joining tomo," while another added, "Welcome."

A reply from Meghan read: "Hi moms! Thanks for the warm welcome (heart emoji) So happy to be a part of this community xx."

However, a screenshot of the chat has now been shared multiple times online.

The conversation took place before the Sussexes pulled their children out of the school after just two days over security fears.

They've now enrolled in a new school in the area where the couple’s new residence is located.

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School U-Turn Over Unsafe Commute

picture of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan and Harry pulled their kids out of a new school after just two days.

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RadarOnline.com recently reported that Harry and Meghan were forced to switch schools before Archie and Lilibet had the chance to settle into their new surroundings.

The couple made the surprise U-turn after their security team flagged potential issues with the journey to the school following their return to the U.K. Heavy traffic in the area and the distance between the school and their new residence put their small, private security team under strain.

According to insiders, the Sussexes' bodyguards carried out checks at the first school over the summer holidays, when Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, made their decision to return. However, they were not able to properly access the school run in its natural rhythm until the first day of term.

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Archie And Lilibet 'Sitting Ducks' in Traffic

picture of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

The Sussexes were worried about Archie and Lilibet's safety in traffic.

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Sources told The Daily Mail their security team was alarmed at the heavy traffic and the convoy transporting Archie and Lilibet became separated during the school run, leaving the children "sitting ducks" in stationary traffic.

A source close to the couple told the BBC: "The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family. This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there."

Sources close to Harry see the abrupt move as further evidence of his need for better security provision while living in the U.K., a case the Duke has been pushing for some time.

The news of the school move comes as Meghan has been granted her first government-backed security review since departing royal life in 2020.

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picture of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has been determined to increase their security in the U.K.

The ex-Suits' star and Harry have been asked by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) to provide details of their daily routines, including the school run, to evaluate any changes to the threat they face.

Harry has been battling to have his VIP police protection reinstated since September 2021 and pursued a legal challenge through the courts until May 2025, when he lost his case at the Court of Appeal.

At the time, he told the BBC: "I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point."

But last December, it emerged that Ravec’s Risk Management Board would review his case, a process that began in July this year.

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