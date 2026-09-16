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Home > Exclusives > Angelina Jolie
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EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Planning Nomadic New Life' as Her Children Grow Up

Photo of Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie may have a very different future planned for herself.

Sept. 16 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

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Angelina Jolie is planning a dramatically more nomadic life outside the United States as her six children grow up – with the Hollywood star preparing to spend more time traveling, pursuing humanitarian projects and working with artists around the world.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 51-year-old actress has described reaching "the end of a certain time" after her youngest children, twins Vivienne and Knox, both 18, reached adulthood in July.

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Nomadic Lifestyle Planned Beyond Los Angeles

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Photo of Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Jolie has planned a dramatically nomadic lifestyle outside the United States, insiders claim.

Jolie, whose California mansion was listed for $29.85million earlier this year, has indicated that, rather than simply relocating from Los Angeles to another American city, she intends to spend substantial periods overseas.

And a source familiar with Jolie's plans claimed: "Angelina has spent years structuring her life around being physically present for the children, and reaching this stage has opened up possibilities she hasn't had for a long time. She isn't talking about settling somewhere else and recreating the same life – she wants the freedom to move between places, work and communities… a proper nomadic existence that she refers to as 'wandering the Earth.'"

Asked by L'Officiel whether New York could become her next destination, Jolie said: "Out of the States more, I think."

She added: "I don't really plan to have a base. I'd like to have a home base for my family, a place where some of the mom stuff and the family photos are. And then I'd like to be a bit nomadic for a while."

Jolie shares Vivienne and Knox with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, 62. Their other children are Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, and Shiloh, 20.

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Angelina Jolie's Children Growing Older Bring New Freedom

Photo of Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Brazil could soon host the first international Atelier Jolie expansion.

Another source said Jolie's plans were less about escaping Los Angeles than embracing opportunities that became harder while her younger children were growing up.

They added: "This isn't Angelina deciding she wants to disappear. It's almost the opposite. She wants to be out in the world again and much more hands-on. Her children are older and increasingly independent, and she feels she can now build her life around that freedom."

The Maleficent actress hopes to expand her Atelier Jolie creative house internationally, with Brazil potentially becoming its first location outside America.

She said: "The hope for the Atelier was always to be global – Brazil might become the first space that we open outside of the US. The idea would be to visit the different locations around the world and meet local artists and makers."

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Cambodia Remains Key to Future Plans

Photo of Cambodia destination.
Source: Serg Alesenko/Pexels

Cambodia remains a vital hub for her non-profit foundation work.

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Cambodia is also expected to remain an important part of Jolie's plans.

She wants to undertake "more hands-on work" through the Maddox Foundation, her non-profit organization focused on conservation and community development.

She explained: "My home in Cambodia will also be a residency a few months out of the year for Khmer culture."

Jolie said her approach to traveling centers on "connection and community" rather than conventional tourism.

Jolie added: "I'm not somebody who vacations or shops or things like that. I envision more fieldwork, more travel, and just being out in the world. Get my motorcycle back, get back in a plane. I don't know."

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Photo of Angelina with Shiloh, Zahara, Viviene, Pax and Know Pitt
Source: MEGA

Her independent children actively encouraged her exciting new global journey.

Her children, Jolie said, are encouraging their mother to embrace that independence.

She said: "That's definitely what my kids want! They had Mom when Mom needed to be Mom. Now, they'd like me to call them from Tunisia having just landed a plane to meet with local artists. I agree that would be very nice."

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