EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie 'Planning Nomadic New Life' as Her Children Grow Up

Jolie, whose California mansion was listed for $29.85million earlier this year, has indicated that, rather than simply relocating from Los Angeles to another American city, she intends to spend substantial periods overseas.

And a source familiar with Jolie's plans claimed: "Angelina has spent years structuring her life around being physically present for the children, and reaching this stage has opened up possibilities she hasn't had for a long time. She isn't talking about settling somewhere else and recreating the same life – she wants the freedom to move between places, work and communities… a proper nomadic existence that she refers to as 'wandering the Earth.'"

Asked by L'Officiel whether New York could become her next destination, Jolie said: "Out of the States more, I think."

She added: "I don't really plan to have a base. I'd like to have a home base for my family, a place where some of the mom stuff and the family photos are. And then I'd like to be a bit nomadic for a while."

Jolie shares Vivienne and Knox with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, 62. Their other children are Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, and Shiloh, 20.