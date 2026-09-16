Trump Critics Left 'Disgusted' by Fake Image of Prez Kissing Natalie Harp — After Blonde Aide Is Accused of Being 'Obsessed' With Her Boss

However, Trump supporters were quick to add Community Notes to the photograph and share the fact that it was a deepfake, with one note reading, "This viral image is fake and was generated using AI tools. Fact-checkers and analyses identified key anomalies pointing to AI generation, including six fingers on the woman’s hand and an absent ear scar on Trump," referring to where he was grazed by a bullet during a 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"The Left is easy to brainwash. They will believe anything that is against Trump. Even an AI-generated fake photo," a third person huffed about the picture making the rounds.

A fourth wrote, "Yes, we must look stupid to you. I am sure you will get some suckers to believe it. People who cheat don’t stand in view of cameras, the Secret Service, and the world watching. Fake."