Trump Critics Left 'Disgusted' by Fake Image of Prez Kissing Natalie Harp — After Blonde Aide Is Accused of Being 'Obsessed' With Her Boss
Sept. 16 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET
An AI-generated image of Donald Trump planting a kiss on his executive assistant, Natalie Harp, has sparked confused fury among some of his critics amid scrutiny of the pair's close working relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The fabricated snap depicted the 80-year-old president locking lips with Harp, 35, on a golf course, with his hand pressed against the small of her back. The bogus image showed his longtime aide appearing to reciprocate, placing her left hand on Trump's chest while clutching a putter in her right.
Fake Kissing Photo Called 'Shameless' and 'Degrading'
Some of Trump's critics who believed the photo was real vented their anger on X.
"Broad daylight. In public. An adulterous, married president kissing and embracing another woman. It’s shameless, degrading, profoundly unpresidential, and a slap in the face for the office. The hypocrisy is staggering. The presidency deserves dignity – and America deserves better," one person fumed.
A second user shared in their post, "A photo circulating online appears to show Donald Trump and Natalie Harp kissing on a golf course," as another asked in the comments, "Do you guys think Melania knows about this?" referring to the First Lady.
Readers Point Out Natalie Harp Had Six Fingers in AI-Generated Photo
However, Trump supporters were quick to add Community Notes to the photograph and share the fact that it was a deepfake, with one note reading, "This viral image is fake and was generated using AI tools. Fact-checkers and analyses identified key anomalies pointing to AI generation, including six fingers on the woman’s hand and an absent ear scar on Trump," referring to where he was grazed by a bullet during a 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.
"The Left is easy to brainwash. They will believe anything that is against Trump. Even an AI-generated fake photo," a third person huffed about the picture making the rounds.
A fourth wrote, "Yes, we must look stupid to you. I am sure you will get some suckers to believe it. People who cheat don’t stand in view of cameras, the Secret Service, and the world watching. Fake."
Natalie Harp Is Constantly by Donald Trump's Side
There's no question that Trump and Harp share an unusually close working relationship, with the loyal aide becoming a constant presence at his side during the 2024 presidential campaign.
Harp even earned the nickname the "human printer" for lugging around a portable printer and churning out articles, social media posts, and other information the tycoon needed on demand. She also types up his Truth Social posts.
Once he returned to the White House, Trump named Harp his special assistant and executive assistant, working alongside him nearly 24/7.
She most recently accompanied the president on his trip to Ireland, standing at the end of a receiving line that included the real estate developer's son, Donald Jr., his wife Bettina Anderson, and three of the five children he shares with ex-wife Vanessa.
Natalie Harp Called 'Loyal and Hard Working' by Karoline Leavitt
While the president has stayed mum on reports that his relationship with Harp has grown a little too close for comfort, including claims the aide has become "obsessed" with her boss, former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has praised Harp's tireless work ethic and fierce commitment to her job.
Before leaving her high-profile position in late August to devote more time to her young family, 28-year-old Leavitt defended the president's assistant, telling reporters, "Natalie Harp is one of the most loyal and hardest-working aides on President Trump’s team."