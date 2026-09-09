Trump Gave Natalie Harp $45,000 in 'Cash Gift for Holidays' — As Blonde Aide's 'Obsession' With Prez Sparks Concern

The payments, which totaled $135,000 and were attributed to Trump on the disclosure forms, were also handed out to aides Margo Martin and Chamberlain Harris. The trio of aides already receive an annual taxpayer-funded salary of $150,000.

Harris is the deputy director of Oval Office operations and an executive assistant to Trump, while Marin is the 80-year-old's communications adviser. However, neither has been pushed into the spotlight as Harp has been recently.

The 35-year-old is known as Trump's "human printer" and is reportedly responsible for following her boss around with a portable printer filled with positive news stories.

"I doubt he paid them with his own money. Probably a gift from the taxpayers," one person on X suggested, referring to Harp's pricey gift.