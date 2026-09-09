Trump Gave Natalie Harp $45,000 in 'Cash Gift for Holidays' — As Blonde Aide's 'Obsession' With Prez Sparks Concern
Sept. 9 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump was feeling generous as he gifted Natalie Harp and other White House aides thousands of dollars in gifts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to financial disclosures released by the president's administration, Trump forked over $45,000 marked as "Cash Gift for Holidays' to his controversial aide.
Natalie Harp Cashes In
The payments, which totaled $135,000 and were attributed to Trump on the disclosure forms, were also handed out to aides Margo Martin and Chamberlain Harris. The trio of aides already receive an annual taxpayer-funded salary of $150,000.
Harris is the deputy director of Oval Office operations and an executive assistant to Trump, while Marin is the 80-year-old's communications adviser. However, neither has been pushed into the spotlight as Harp has been recently.
The 35-year-old is known as Trump's "human printer" and is reportedly responsible for following her boss around with a portable printer filled with positive news stories.
"I doubt he paid them with his own money. Probably a gift from the taxpayers," one person on X suggested, referring to Harp's pricey gift.
Natalie Harp's Bizarre Letters to Trump
Another doubled down, "Yeah, we all know he gave nothing. He never gives anything; he takes. It was the taxpayers' money," and one user asked, "This just doesn’t sound right. What do the ethics people say?"
"Ah, payoffs! They are unable to say anything negative about Trump," a commentator claimed. Harp's devotion to Trump was put on display in leaked letters she wrote to him in 2023, before he was re-elected to a second term in the White House.
"I never want to bring you anything but joy. I'm sorry I lost my focus," Harp wrote in one disturbing letter, noting how important Trump's happiness is to her.
She noted, "You are all that matters to me. I don't want to ever let you down. Thank you for being my Guardian and Protector in this Life."
'You Have the Absolute Right to Cuss Me Out'
Harp revealed her feelings in a second letter, recalling how a trip helped keep her from "burnout," as she was "starting to envy those whose only 'job' seems to be to talk with you and look pretty. I want that job!!"
She wrote, "I need to reunite my past self with my current into a better version who will make you proud. And please, when I fail, will you tell me? You have the absolute right to cuss me out, if need be, when I deserve it, because no one knows or cares about me more."
The aide then quoted a line from Jane Austen's famous novel, Pride and Prejudice: "To modify a classic, 'I could not have parted with you, to anyone less worthy. And, I will add, it is I who is unworthy."
The letters seemed to have raised red flags for Trump's security team, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who co-penned the book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.
Red Flags Raised?
"The Secret Service had gotten alarmed by some of them. That was not... well, that was notable," Haberman said during an appearance on CNN's The Source in August.
The author also claimed Harp's behavior has made her coworkers feel uncomfortable: "Most of her colleagues have been uneasy with her for some time. She is representative of how different this term is from term one, because this is the kind of aide who will just give him quick, unfiltered information, connect him to other people, is present there, and basically spends most of her waking hours trying to work for him and get him what he wants."
Meanwhile, the White House has stayed in Harp's corner, defending the gifts she received from the president.
"The President has a longstanding practice of giving Christmas gifts to people in his orbit, including at times employees and aides," a spokesperson said. "The gifts at issue here have nothing to do with any of these individuals’ official government duties, and therefore are entirely permissible under relevant legal and ethical standards."