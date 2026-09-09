EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Family Members Reveal Their Heartbreak After Country Icon's Death at 80
Sept. 9 2026, Published 4:31 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton's grieving family are struggling to comprehend her death, with her niece revealing losing the country music legend still "doesn't feel real" two weeks after her passing.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Parton died on August 26 after a brief battle with cancer and was buried three days later beside her late husband, Carl Dean, at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville.
Heidi Parton's Heartbreak Two Weeks Later
Her family kept the farewell deliberately small and private, while niece Heidi Parton has turned to work, photographs and treasured videos as she processes her grief.
Sharing a photograph of herself smiling alongside her aunt on Instagram, Heidi has now shared online: "It's been 2 weeks today and it still doesn't feel real.
"This photo is from the day we filmed the video for The Gift that we use as the closing song in my show at @dollywood. I'm so grateful I have this and the video.
"Seeing her everyday on stage is so hard but I'm so fortunate that I have that ability."
A source close to the family exclusively told us: "Dolly was such an enormous presence within the family that coming to terms with her simply not being there is incredibly difficult. There are reminders of her everywhere – the photographs, recordings, songs and countless memories – and that can bring enormous comfort while making the loss and heartbreak feel painfully immediate."
How Heidi Is Coping Through Heavy Grief
Heidi, who collaborated with her aunt on A Rose Won't Fix It for the 2024 album Dolly Parton + Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith + Fables, has said immersing herself in work has provided a way through her grief.
She wrote: "I've done several interviews to pay honor to her.
"I know that may sound strange to many but Aunt Dolly found peace and solace in working when life got sad or tough and I've discovered that's how I cope as well."
Inside Dolly's Incredibly Small Private Burial
Parton's cousin Richie Owens has also disclosed details of the singer's intensely private burial, explaining it was deliberately different from the large public funeral some might have expected for a star of her stature.
Owens told Today: "She wanted to keep it very quiet, and the word keeps getting brought up, 'a funeral.' I don't believe that is really the case in the situation.
"It was a burial to be buried beside her husband, and she wanted it very small.
"A few family members were there. Other people, I'm sure, would have liked to (have) been there, were either out doing other things and stuff. It was very quiet, very quickly done and not for any bad reasons whatsoever. It's just what she wanted. She wanted to keep it very, very private."
Parton was laid to rest alongside Dean, who died in March 2025 aged 82.
The True Meaning Behind Her Charity Legacy
Owens said the singer would have preferred admirers to support her Imagination Library charity rather than focus on an elaborate funeral.
He said: "She really cared about her charities.
"What you saw from Dolly is what she was in real life at home. (She was) personable, magical, just very giving. You got the same thing, she didn't turn it on and off.
"Dolly was always Dolly. She had the greatest sense of humour."
Parton rose from a poor childhood in rural Tennessee to become one of country music's most celebrated stars.
The singer-songwriter built a decades-long career with hits including Jolene and 9 to 5, while finding success in movies, business and philanthropy, and establishing her hugely influential Imagination Library literacy program.