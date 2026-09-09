EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Family Members Reveal Their Heartbreak After Country Icon's Death at 80

Her family kept the farewell deliberately small and private, while niece Heidi Parton has turned to work, photographs and treasured videos as she processes her grief.

Sharing a photograph of herself smiling alongside her aunt on Instagram, Heidi has now shared online: "It's been 2 weeks today and it still doesn't feel real.

"This photo is from the day we filmed the video for The Gift that we use as the closing song in my show at @dollywood. I'm so grateful I have this and the video.

"Seeing her everyday on stage is so hard but I'm so fortunate that I have that ability."

A source close to the family exclusively told us: "Dolly was such an enormous presence within the family that coming to terms with her simply not being there is incredibly difficult. There are reminders of her everywhere – the photographs, recordings, songs and countless memories – and that can bring enormous comfort while making the loss and heartbreak feel painfully immediate."