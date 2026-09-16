'We Will Miss Her Terribly': Michelle and Barack Obama Announce the Death of 13-Year-Old Dog Sunny in Emotional Message

Barack noted Sunny loved his daughters, Malia, 28, and Sasha, 25, "even if they were pestering her when she was napping."

Still, Sunny "had her eccentricities," according to the former president.

"Other than Bo, she preferred people to dogs; she was a loud and sloppy drinker; and despite being a Portuguese Water Dog, she hated getting wet," the tribute continued. "But as far as our family was concerned, she was pretty much perfect, and for thirteen years, she would be by our side – always loyal, always sweet, always ready for adventure, still fiery and gorgeous till the very end of her days."

"We will miss her terribly, and imagine she's with her big brother now, making sure he's okay."