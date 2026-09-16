'We Will Miss Her Terribly': Michelle and Barack Obama Announce the Death of 13-Year-Old Dog Sunny in Emotional Message
Sept. 16 2026, Updated 3:00 p.m. ET
Barack and Michelle Obama are mourning the loss of their family dog, Sunny, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former first couple took to social media and paid tribute to the 13-year-old Portuguese water dog, whom they called "pretty much perfect."
Barack and Michelle Obama Remember Sunny
Barack and Michelle welcomed Sunny to the family in August 2013, during Barack's second term as president.
Sunny joined big brother Bo, another Portuguese water dog adopted by the Obamas in 2009, who was loved until his death from cancer in 2021.
In a joint Instagram message, the couple posted a carousel of photos of Sunny as they revealed that the prized pooch passed away on Tuesday, September 15.
In the caption, the two said that after introducing Sunny to the family, they "immediately fell in love."
"We also had trouble keeping up with her, for Sunny was a force of nature," the couple shared. "Athletic and full of boundless energy, she leapt over the hedges on the South Lawn like they weren’t even there, chasing squirrels, birds and anything else that moved."
"And whereas the way to Bo’s heart usually involved a treat, Sunny was more interested in having us run around with her, roll on the floor with her, or have her belly rubbed for as long as we were willing."
Sunny Was a Hit With the Whole Family
Barack noted Sunny loved his daughters, Malia, 28, and Sasha, 25, "even if they were pestering her when she was napping."
Still, Sunny "had her eccentricities," according to the former president.
"Other than Bo, she preferred people to dogs; she was a loud and sloppy drinker; and despite being a Portuguese Water Dog, she hated getting wet," the tribute continued. "But as far as our family was concerned, she was pretty much perfect, and for thirteen years, she would be by our side – always loyal, always sweet, always ready for adventure, still fiery and gorgeous till the very end of her days."
"We will miss her terribly, and imagine she's with her big brother now, making sure he's okay."
Michelle Obama Reveals the Secret for Telling the Dogs Apart
The Obamas welcomed Sunny to the family as a companion for Bo, who was the result of a promise Barack made to his daughters that they would get a puppy after the 2008 election.
“Sunny is the perfect little sister for Bo — full of energy and very affectionate — and the First Family picked her name because it fit her cheerful personality,” the White House shared shortly after Sunny’s arrival on the Presidential Pet Museum website.
Michelle also shared her secret for telling the two Portuguese Water Dogs apart.
"Okay, look closely," she told a White House reporter in 2015. "Bo has white paws and a white little face, and Sunny is all black with just a little bit of white [on her chest]."
Not-So-Sunny Days for the White House Carpet
While Bo was trained by a top-notch dog trainer, Sunny wasn't as lucky. According to the pet museum website, "It shows in her spirited — and sometimes naughty — nature."
While attending the 2013 White House Holiday Press Preview, Sunny was so exuberant that she accidentally knocked over a 2-year-old toddler. But Sunny saved the day by offering the tot an apology lick.