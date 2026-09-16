John Ritter's Son Claimed He Felt His Father Was Watching Him 'All the Time' After His Tragic 2003 Death: 'He's There'

His father's unexpected passing was a wake-up call for Jason and his siblings when it came to their health.

"Ever since this happened, my siblings and I all get scanned every year," Ritter, 46, said during a sit-down with People at The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health’s Evening from the Heart LA gala earlier this month.

Jason is also careful to monitor other health conditions he's been diagnosed with in the past.

"Two years ago out of nowhere, I was told I had type one diabetes," he shared. "Now have an insulin pump, and I’m trying to eat the right stuff, and watch my sugar and my carbs and all that stuff."

"There are certain things where it’s like my choices are either be vigilant or maybe cut my life pretty short," he continued. "I wish it didn’t take something like that to really get me to tighten up, but now I’m really grateful for the opportunity to try to be more vigilant."