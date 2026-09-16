'It Could Kill Him': Mitch McConnell's Return to Congress After Mysterious Layoff Could Lead to His Demise, Doctor Predicts

However, a top doctor is now suggesting McConnell should have stayed away from work, as he is apparently not ready to deal with the stress of his job.

"If he had another fall, it could kill him. It could absolutely kill him," said Dr. Anahita Dua, a vascular surgeon, told the Daily Beast. "Right now, his biggest issues are his balance and his strength. He undoubtedly is on some medications. He needs to regain his stamina, his mobility, and be able to do his ongoing rehabilitation."

She noted, "Unless he's something different from the patients that I see day to day, he is in no position to be going onto the Senate floor, listening to hours of testimony, reading bills, and making executive decisions when he’s probably in pain, probably unable to do the basic things like something as simple as he needs to go to the bathroom."

McConnell, who went viral after he was captured staring aimlessly ahead inside a car, looked "exactly like somebody who underwent a fall and had pneumonia would look," Dua claimed, before pointing out that he appeared frail.