'It Could Kill Him': Mitch McConnell's Return to Congress After Mysterious Layoff Could Lead to His Demise, Doctor Predicts
Sept. 16 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
The surprising return of Mitch McConnell to Congress could prove to be fatal after the Kentucky senator was wheeled in following a 92-day absence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday, September 14, the 84-year-old senator was seen in public for the first time since he was rushed to the hospital on June 14 after reportedly being found "unconscious" inside his home.
'It Could Kill Him'
However, a top doctor is now suggesting McConnell should have stayed away from work, as he is apparently not ready to deal with the stress of his job.
"If he had another fall, it could kill him. It could absolutely kill him," said Dr. Anahita Dua, a vascular surgeon, told the Daily Beast. "Right now, his biggest issues are his balance and his strength. He undoubtedly is on some medications. He needs to regain his stamina, his mobility, and be able to do his ongoing rehabilitation."
She noted, "Unless he's something different from the patients that I see day to day, he is in no position to be going onto the Senate floor, listening to hours of testimony, reading bills, and making executive decisions when he’s probably in pain, probably unable to do the basic things like something as simple as he needs to go to the bathroom."
McConnell, who went viral after he was captured staring aimlessly ahead inside a car, looked "exactly like somebody who underwent a fall and had pneumonia would look," Dua claimed, before pointing out that he appeared frail.
Mitch McConnell Speaks About Return
The medical expert once again stressed that the politician should be "rehabilitating at home with his family, eating properly, sleeping properly, and as de-stressed as possible."
Upon his return, McConnell admitted his "recovery has been a long and often frustrating process, and the lingering effects of childhood polio haven't made it any easier. I'm still not quite back to 100%, but I've assured Leader (John) Thune that, as I continue with physical therapy on the advice of my doctors, I will do my best to be present for tough votes when our Conference needs me..."
At the time of his hospitalization, McConnell's camp had released a statement claiming he was "improving," but he had yet to make a public appearance to confirm the update.
Even Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released a letter asking McConnell for transparency about his current health condition to put the theories, which included that he was "brain dead," to rest.
Will the Return Be Worth It?
"Kentuckians have grown increasingly concerned about the current state of your health and well-being, and ability to hold office," Beshear wrote at the time.
Dua branded McConnell's return "performative" and noted time will tell if it was worth it. "Recovery is very up and down, and really is heavily reliant on a persistent schedule that includes appropriate nutrition, intensive physical therapy, and support," she explained.
"That those three fundamentals are what keep somebody like him in a position where they are still able to function."
She urged, "We as a country need to come together, regardless of party line. We need to come together as a nation and say, this is not how we treat our elderly.”
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Mitch McConnell Still Got Paid
Despite not working for over three months, McConnell, who earns an annual salary of $174,000, still reeled in $43,500 in taxpayer-funded paychecks during his Senate absence, according to a report.
McConnell's team also cashed in, as his six highest-paid staffers earned a combined $318,688 pre-tax in the past 92 days as he remained out of the spotlight.
His office is led by Chief of Staff Terry Carmack, who earns $226,000 annually, as well as communications Director Stephanie Penn, who earns nearly $215,000 per year.