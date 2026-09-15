Mitch McConnell, 84, Makes Shock Senate Return After Mysterious 90-Day Absence Following Hospitalization
Sept. 14 2026, Published 8:55 p.m. ET
Senator Mitch McConnell emerged from a more than 90-day absence, appearing frail and confined to a wheelchair, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 84-year-old Kentucky Republican appeared outside the Senate chamber looking noticeably thinner and drawn before heading inside to cast his votes. An increased Capitol Police presence was spotted outside McConnell's residence ahead of his return, highlighting the significance of his Senate comeback.
Mitch McConnell's Health Mystery
Despite his frail appearance, McConnell quickly addressed reporters and made it clear he planned to return to work. His condition, however, has renewed concerns about his health and ability to carry out his Senate duties.
McConnell was hospitalized on June 14 after he was reportedly found "unconscious" at his home, sparking widespread concern over his health and ability to serve.
On Monday afternoon, McConnell took to X to address his return and his health condition.
He wrote: "Today, I’ll cast my first Senate vote since I took a bad fall back in June. I’m really looking forward to being back on the Senate floor and seeing my colleagues. "My recovery has been a long and often frustrating process, and the lingering effects of childhood polio haven’t made it any easier. I’m still not quite back to 100%, but I’ve assured Leader Thune that, as I continue with physical therapy on the advice of my doctors, I will do my best to be present for tough votes when our Conference needs me. "Elaine and I are very grateful for all the continued well wishes from our fellow Kentuckians, and I’m glad to get back to more of business as usual on their behalf this month."
Jennings Claims McConnell Was Eager to Return
Several weeks after his hospitalization, McConnell spoke by phone with congressional colleagues and told them he was recovering and eager to return to work.
CNN commentator Scott Jennings, a former McConnell aide, claimed he spoke with the senator while he was hospitalized, saying the pair spent nearly 20 minutes discussing Iran, Ukraine, Maine and Senate history.
He said McConnell sounded engaged and up to date on current events, adding that hearing he was also communicating with Senate leadership left him encouraged about his recovery.
Jennings did not provide evidence of the call, but later insisted McConnell planned to serve out the remainder of his term.
Beshear and Greene Raise Concerns Over McConnell's Health
However, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called on McConnell to be transparent about his current health, urging him to address the speculation surrounding his condition.
Beshear previously wrote: "Kentuckians have grown increasingly concerned about the current state of your health and well-being, and ability to hold office."
Former MAGA queen Marjorie Taylor Greene also raised concerns about McConnell's condition.
Greene told PBS Firing Line: "From the beginning, the lane that I've been in has always been America First, and that was a part of MAGA, which has now broken off. And now I think I represent many Americans who find themselves completely disenfranchised by the Republican Party.
"And I never went to Washington to cling to power until I'm dead or alive, like Mitch McConnell. We don't even know!"