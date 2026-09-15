Mitch McConnell, 84, Makes Shock Senate Return After Mysterious 90-Day Absence Following Hospitalization

Despite his frail appearance, McConnell quickly addressed reporters and made it clear he planned to return to work. His condition, however, has renewed concerns about his health and ability to carry out his Senate duties.

McConnell was hospitalized on June 14 after he was reportedly found "unconscious" at his home, sparking widespread concern over his health and ability to serve.

On Monday afternoon, McConnell took to X to address his return and his health condition.

He wrote: "Today, I’ll cast my first Senate vote since I took a bad fall back in June. I’m really looking forward to being back on the Senate floor and seeing my colleagues. "My recovery has been a long and often frustrating process, and the lingering effects of childhood polio haven’t made it any easier. I’m still not quite back to 100%, but I’ve assured Leader Thune that, as I continue with physical therapy on the advice of my doctors, I will do my best to be present for tough votes when our Conference needs me. "Elaine and I are very grateful for all the continued well wishes from our fellow Kentuckians, and I’m glad to get back to more of business as usual on their behalf this month."