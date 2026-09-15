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Home > Celebrity > Gillian Anderson

'The X-Files' Star Gillian Anderson, 58, Comes Out as Pansexual and Reveals Past Romances With Women

picture of Gillian Anderson
Source: MEGA

The 'X-Files' star Gillian Anderson has come out as pansexual while opening up about her sexuality in a revealing new interview.

Sept. 14 2026, Published 8:03 p.m. ET

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The X-Files star Gillian Anderson has come out as pansexual at the age of 58, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actress confessed while opening up about her sexuality in a new interview, in which she also admitted to previously dating women.

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picture of Gillian Anderson
Source: MEGA

Anderson is attracted to people regardless of their s-- or gender identity.

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Pansexuality is a sexual, romantic, or emotional attraction to people regardless of their s-- or gender identity.

Anderson, who is rumored to be in a relationship with The Crown creator Peter Morgan, said: "In my younger years, I was in relationships with women," before explaining how her sexuality evolved after hearing the experiences of other women.

She told the Australian: "I'm not a big flirter. I don’t put it out there very much. I do hear of a lot of women around our age who are rediscovering their sensuality and their desire for s--.

"It certainly sounds like they're in the dating field."

"That they’re having a lot of fun, a lot of opportunities, but also being approached on these apps by much younger men," she noted.

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Opening Up About Female Relationship

picture of Gillian Anderson
Source: MEGA

The actress says one of her first relationships was with a woman.

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She added that working on Netflix series S-- Education made her more s-- positive, leading to her book, Want, and her latest, More, which are collections of letters detailing desires and sexual fantasies written by anonymous women around the globe.

Anderson, who shares daughter Piper, 31, with ex-husband Clyde Klotz and sons Oscar, 19, and Felix, 17, with former partner Mark Griffiths, previously discussed her relationships with the Sunday Times.

She told the publication: "One of my first relationships was with an older girl in high school. It felt secretive and illicit and wrong, and we had to hide. Later on I had a boyfriend who found out and broke up with me."

However, she added that she didn't think she was g-- because she'd "had a couple of boyfriends."

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picture of Gillian Anderson
Source: MEGA

Anderson was shocked by being award flattering title by men's magazine in 1996.

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She then explained: "But I definitely felt I didn't have the language for it. Even later on, when I had other relationships with women, I'm not sure I ever thought of them as being potentially forever."

Though she has never publicly confirmed her relationship with The Crown creator Morgan, in the new interview she did say: "The person I consider my life partner happens to be male."

Anderson also recently touched on being named FHM magazine's 'S--iest Woman in the World' in 1996, revealing she's still surprised to be given the title because it was the period she felt at her least s--y.

At the time was suffering from self-doubt as she struggled with raising her then two-year-old daughter as a single mother after splitting from her Klotz, while starring on The X-Files.

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picture of Gillian Anderson
Source: MEGA

Anderson is reportedly dating 'The Crown' creator, Peter Morgan.

Anderson told British Vogue: "I was raising a toddler while working impossibly long days, and at the time of the phone interview that accompanied the FHM article, I was in well-worn oversized flannel pyjamas while my daughter darted in and out of the room.

"I had been single for a while, having split from her father, and I wasn't dating. I was shut down, self-protective and detached from my body, a state that was mirrored in my everyday attire."

She added, "The fantasy projected onto me bore no resemblance to my reality, despite the latex bodysuit and exposed midriff in the accompanying photoshoot. My life revolved around call sheets, line memorization, and motherhood."

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