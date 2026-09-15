'The X-Files' Star Gillian Anderson, 58, Comes Out as Pansexual and Reveals Past Romances With Women

Pansexuality is a sexual, romantic, or emotional attraction to people regardless of their s-- or gender identity.

Anderson, who is rumored to be in a relationship with The Crown creator Peter Morgan, said: "In my younger years, I was in relationships with women," before explaining how her sexuality evolved after hearing the experiences of other women.

She told the Australian: "I'm not a big flirter. I don’t put it out there very much. I do hear of a lot of women around our age who are rediscovering their sensuality and their desire for s--.

"It certainly sounds like they're in the dating field."

"That they’re having a lot of fun, a lot of opportunities, but also being approached on these apps by much younger men," she noted.