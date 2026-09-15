EXCLUSIVE: Seth Green Sparks Career Fears After 'Shredding' His Voice

The 52-year-old actor and voice artist developed chondroid metaplasia in his vocal folds after juggling a punishing succession of projects over two years, including Family Guy , Robot Chicken, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles , Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H., and Call of Duty.

Seth Green "shredded" his voice so severely through relentless work that doctors resorted to scalpels and lasers to repair the damage – leaving him without access to his highest vocal registers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I didn't take care of myself, and I would go from project to project. You need more than a day in between to recover. Especially Call of Duty. I did 10 DLC (downloadable content), and each one of them was their own isolated four-hour record."

Speaking on Josh McBride's The McBride Rewind podcast, Green said: "So I, in a 24-month period, was doing Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H., Family Guy, Robot Chicken, Ninja Turtles – and then I agreed to do Call of Duty.

Green said he repeatedly moved between demanding recording sessions without giving his voice enough time to recover.

Green has been the voice actor behind Chris Griffin on 'Family Guy' since 1999.

The injury presented a particularly alarming problem for Green because voice acting has been central to his decades-long career.

He has voiced Chris Griffin on Family Guy since the animated comedy began in 1999 and created, produces, and performs multiple characters in Robot Chicken.

Green added the Call of Duty recording sessions proved "worse than talking" because they required him to repeatedly yell and grunt.

He said: "(My voice was) shredded. And I was doing all of the shows at the same time, and I developed a condition called chondroid metaplasia within my vocal folds."

Explaining the condition, Green said: "Chondroid metaplasia is something that happens in extreme athletes where your muscle is receiving such constant trauma without rehab that it forms cartilage in the place where your muscles formerly were.

"The doctor said, 'Well, you're a vocal athlete.' And then they asked, 'Would you be a case study? We've literally never seen this before.' I was like, 'That's cool.'"