EXCLUSIVE: Seth Green Sparks Career Fears After 'Shredding' His Voice
Sept. 14 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Seth Green "shredded" his voice so severely through relentless work that doctors resorted to scalpels and lasers to repair the damage – leaving him without access to his highest vocal registers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 52-year-old actor and voice artist developed chondroid metaplasia in his vocal folds after juggling a punishing succession of projects over two years, including Family Guy, Robot Chicken, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H., and Call of Duty.
Grueling Recording Schedule Takes a Toll on Seth Green
Green said he repeatedly moved between demanding recording sessions without giving his voice enough time to recover.
Speaking on Josh McBride's The McBride Rewind podcast, Green said: "So I, in a 24-month period, was doing Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H., Family Guy, Robot Chicken, Ninja Turtles – and then I agreed to do Call of Duty.
"I didn't take care of myself, and I would go from project to project. You need more than a day in between to recover. Especially Call of Duty. I did 10 DLC (downloadable content), and each one of them was their own isolated four-hour record."
Severe Vocal Fold Condition Revealed
The injury presented a particularly alarming problem for Green because voice acting has been central to his decades-long career.
He has voiced Chris Griffin on Family Guy since the animated comedy began in 1999 and created, produces, and performs multiple characters in Robot Chicken.
Green added the Call of Duty recording sessions proved "worse than talking" because they required him to repeatedly yell and grunt.
He said: "(My voice was) shredded. And I was doing all of the shows at the same time, and I developed a condition called chondroid metaplasia within my vocal folds."
Explaining the condition, Green said: "Chondroid metaplasia is something that happens in extreme athletes where your muscle is receiving such constant trauma without rehab that it forms cartilage in the place where your muscles formerly were.
"The doctor said, 'Well, you're a vocal athlete.' And then they asked, 'Would you be a case study? We've literally never seen this before.' I was like, 'That's cool.'"
Scalpels and Lasers Used to Treat Damage
Green said doctors ultimately used "scalpels and lasers" to address the problem. The experience has made him "definitely better at taking care of myself," although his voice has yet to regain its complete previous range.
He explained: "I don't have access to my highest registers, but they assured me with practice and time that I could get there."
A source claimed: "For Seth, damaging his voice was particularly frightening because it isn't simply about being able to speak normally – his vocal range is one of the tools his entire career has been built around.
"There was inevitably a fear about what it could mean professionally when he realized he couldn't reach registers that had previously come naturally to him. "Voice work has been such an enormous part of his life that any lasting change was going to be concerning."
"The encouraging thing is that doctors have told him improvement can come with practice and time," the insider noted. "He's taking much greater care of his voice now and understands that constantly pushing from one demanding recording job into another simply isn't sustainable."
Green has combined live-action and voice work throughout his career, notably playing Scott Evil in the Austin Powers movies.
His longest-running role remains Chris Griffin in Family Guy, alongside creator Seth MacFarlane, who voices Peter, Stewie, and Brian Griffin.
Alex Borstein voices Lois, while Mila Kunis plays Meg.
The Fox comedy survived an early cancellation before returning permanently in 2005 and has since reached its 450th episode.