EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Haunted by AI Fears for Future Royal Generations'

Charles, 77, is expected to host leaders from Nvidia, Anthropic, Google DeepMind and OpenAI in Scotland for talks about the opportunities and responsibilities created by rapidly developing AI.

King Charles is increasingly concerned about the world artificial intelligence could leave to future generations within the monarchy, as he prepares to challenge some of the technology industry's most powerful figures over its impact on humanity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The King hopes the gathering will encourage a wider debate about ensuring technological advances benefit people and communities, with discussions expected to examine whether common principles could guide the industry's development.

A royal source claimed: "The King's concern is fundamentally about inheritance – what sort of technological world today's leaders are creating for the generations who will have to live with decisions being taken now.

"He really is haunted by how AI could define future generations in the monarchy. Charles has grandchildren growing up in a society that will be transformed by artificial intelligence, and inevitably that makes these questions feel immediate. Nobody can know precisely where this technology will lead, and that uncertainty is something he takes extremely seriously."

"Charles has spent decades warning that progress can have consequences that are not immediately obvious," the insider claimed. "He doesn't want society to wake up years from now and discover that extraordinary technological advances came at the expense of qualities and values that make us human.

"He isn't approaching this from the position that AI is inherently dangerous or should be stopped. There are enormous potential benefits. His concern is whether the people developing it are thinking sufficiently far ahead about responsibility, communities and future generations."

They noted, "The question occupying him is whether there can be principles that keep human welfare at the center of development. He knows there won't be simple answers, but believes the difficulty of establishing safeguards is an argument for beginning that conversation now rather than avoiding it."