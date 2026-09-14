EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Haunted by AI Fears for Future Royal Generations'
Sept. 14 2026, Published 7:56 p.m. ET
King Charles is increasingly concerned about the world artificial intelligence could leave to future generations within the monarchy, as he prepares to challenge some of the technology industry's most powerful figures over its impact on humanity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Charles, 77, is expected to host leaders from Nvidia, Anthropic, Google DeepMind and OpenAI in Scotland for talks about the opportunities and responsibilities created by rapidly developing AI.
AI's Impact on Future Generations Takes Center Stage
The King hopes the gathering will encourage a wider debate about ensuring technological advances benefit people and communities, with discussions expected to examine whether common principles could guide the industry's development.
A royal source claimed: "The King's concern is fundamentally about inheritance – what sort of technological world today's leaders are creating for the generations who will have to live with decisions being taken now.
"He really is haunted by how AI could define future generations in the monarchy. Charles has grandchildren growing up in a society that will be transformed by artificial intelligence, and inevitably that makes these questions feel immediate. Nobody can know precisely where this technology will lead, and that uncertainty is something he takes extremely seriously."
"Charles has spent decades warning that progress can have consequences that are not immediately obvious," the insider claimed. "He doesn't want society to wake up years from now and discover that extraordinary technological advances came at the expense of qualities and values that make us human.
"He isn't approaching this from the position that AI is inherently dangerous or should be stopped. There are enormous potential benefits. His concern is whether the people developing it are thinking sufficiently far ahead about responsibility, communities and future generations."
They noted, "The question occupying him is whether there can be principles that keep human welfare at the center of development. He knows there won't be simple answers, but believes the difficulty of establishing safeguards is an argument for beginning that conversation now rather than avoiding it."
Major AI Leaders Set to Join Royal Talks
Among those understood to be set to attend Charles' AI talk are Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, Google DeepMind co-founder Sir Demis Hassabis and IonQ chairman and chief executive Niccolo de Masi.
Paolo Benanti, an adviser to Pope Leo XIV on artificial intelligence and technology ethics, is also expected to participate.
The gathering will be overseen by the Ditchley Foundation, which has drawn up a draft charter for AI leaders.
Charles' role is expected to center on bringing participants together, listening to competing perspectives, and encouraging discussion about how AI can be developed "for the good of humanity."
Human Welfare and AI Safeguards Under Discussion
The approach echoes the King's longstanding involvement in environmental issues, where he repeatedly raised concerns about sustainability and the consequences that present-day decisions could have for people decades into the future.
The talks are also expected to consider the responsibilities carried by companies developing increasingly sophisticated AI systems alongside the economic, scientific and social opportunities the technology could create.
Another source claimed: "Charles is understood to be interested in whether a shared set of principles could help keep technological development centered on human benefit.
"The proposed discussions are not expected to produce simple answers to the questions surrounding AI, but instead provide senior industry figures and experts with a forum to examine the consequences of decisions being made as the technology rapidly develops."
Growing Global Fears Over Artificial Intelligence
Global concern over artificial intelligence has intensified as the technology becomes increasingly powerful.
Governments and experts have warned about potential job losses, misinformation, deepfakes, privacy breaches, and cybersecurity threats.
Longer-term fears center on increasingly autonomous systems, prompting international efforts to establish safeguards while preserving AI's potential economic, medical and scientific benefits.