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Home > Politics > Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden Takes a Swipe at Don Jr.'s Lavish Wedding Amid Claims Russian Businessman Paid for Nuptials: 'Mine Was So Much Cooler'

A photo of Hunter Biden alongside a photo of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden mocked Donald Trump Jr.'s recent wedding.

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Sept. 14 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

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Hunter Biden Compares His Wedding to Donald Trump Jr.'s Luxury Event

Photo of Hunter Biden, Melissa Cohen
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden and Melissa Cohen married in 2019.

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Hunter Biden wasn't left impressed by Donald Trump Jr.'s dramatic wedding celebrations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 56-year-old shared a post alongside his wife, Melissa Cohen, claiming he had a much "cooler" wedding than Don Jr., son of President Donald Trump.

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In the photo, Hunter held his wife close while wearing a white button-down shirt and a pair of light-wash jeans. Cohen wore a white dress, leaving her long, blonde hair down. The two embraced, seemingly moments from sharing a kiss.

There was no grand backdrop for the photo, either. Instead, the couple appeared to be on a rooftop, which Hunter confirmed in the caption.

He said, "Don Jr needed a Russian oligarch, two islands, and a fireworks show. I got married on the rooftop of an apartment building in West Hollywood. It was so much cooler."

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Russian Oligarch Funds Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson's Celebration

A photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Umar Kremlev reportedly helped fund fireworks and an island rental at Don Jr.'s wedding.

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Don Jr. married Bettina Anderson on May 22 in a dramatic wedding, which was reportedly financed by Russian oligarch Umar Kremlev.

According to records viewed by ProPublica, Kremlev paid to rent out one of the two private islands used – the one where the reception was held and where guests' sleeping quarters were. Additionally, he reportedly paid for a giant fireworks show.

Two sources confirmed, according to The New York Times, Kremlev helped finance the after-party in the Bahamas.

Kremlev, best known for his work in the sports world, is an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Since 2017, he has been Secretary General and a Member of the Executive Committee of the Boxing Federation of Russia.

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Bettina Anderson Defends Elaborate Celebration

A photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Bettina Anderson claimed the Bahamas wedding wasn't originally meant to be the wedding.

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In response, Anerson shared a statement, defending their "dear friend Umar," who she claimed hosted them after their wedding with an "extraordinarily generous" gift.

She explained the wedding was private with only their family present. "It was intimate, deeply personal and one of the most beautiful days of our lives," Anderson wrote. She claimed the celebratory weekend was not originally "intended" to be their wedding.

Anderson added, "When our original wedding plans changed, we simply decided to get married before it and arrived at an already planned weekend as newlyweds."

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Bettina Anderson Stands by Friend

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A photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Anderson claimed they wouldn't be ashamed of their friendship.

Anderson insisted the wedding gift did not come with an agenda. She wrote, "It’s unfortunate that something so personal and happy can be recast as something political or sinister simply because of who someone is or where they come from. Friendship doesn’t require a political motive. Generosity doesn’t automatically come with an agenda. And sometimes a wedding gift is simply a wedding gift."

She claimed there was "no conspiracy, no mystery" about the event, boiling it down to "just a private family wedding."

In the statement, signed by herself and Don Jr., she doubled down on their friendship with the Russian oligarch. "We are fortunate to have wonderful friends from all over the world, and we will never be embarrassed or apologetic about being grateful for them," the socialite noted.

Despite Anderson's sentiment, retired FBI official Frank Montoya Jr. told ProPublica oligarchs are heavily connected to the Russian government.

"If I'm paying for your wedding, at some point, you're going to owe me something," he stated, adding that "This should be unthinkable for the son of the president. End of story."

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