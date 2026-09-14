Hunter Biden Takes a Swipe at Don Jr.'s Lavish Wedding Amid Claims Russian Businessman Paid for Nuptials: 'Mine Was So Much Cooler'

In the photo, Hunter held his wife close while wearing a white button-down shirt and a pair of light-wash jeans. Cohen wore a white dress, leaving her long, blonde hair down. The two embraced, seemingly moments from sharing a kiss.

There was no grand backdrop for the photo, either. Instead, the couple appeared to be on a rooftop, which Hunter confirmed in the caption.

He said, "Don Jr needed a Russian oligarch, two islands, and a fireworks show. I got married on the rooftop of an apartment building in West Hollywood. It was so much cooler."