Donald Trump Jr.'s Lavish Wedding 'Largely Paid For' by Russian Oligarch With Close Ties to Putin

In May, not long after the nuptials, Radar reported the celebration was paid for only by "wealthy social connections" with ties to Little Pipe Cay, the private 38-acre island where the couple got married.

The island had been featured in Pirates of the Caribbean and the James Bond movie Casino Royale.

According to Rob Shuter’s Substack, an insider said: "This wasn't Don Jr. writing a massive check. The island was essentially a favor from extremely wealthy friends who adore Bettina."

But Anderson has clapped back at the report, and any notion the wedding gala could have been more than just a nice gift.

In response, she took to Instagram and noted, "Our dear friend Umar very generously hosted two incredible nights of celebrations for us AFTER our wedding. It was an extraordinarily generous wedding gift from a friend, and something for which we were and remain incredibly grateful.

"It's unfortunate that something so personal and happy can be recast as something political or sinister simply because of who someone is or where they come from. Friendship doesn't require a political motive. Generosity doesn't automatically come with an agenda. And sometimes a wedding gift is simply a wedding gift."