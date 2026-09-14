Donald Trump Jr.'s Lavish Wedding 'Largely Paid For' by Russian Oligarch With Close Ties to Putin
Sept. 14 2026, Published 4:23 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr.'s lavish island wedding was reportedly bankrolled by a wealthy Russian Oligarch with close ties to Vladimir Putin, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The president's son married Bettina Anderson on a private island in the Bahamas, reportedly rented out by Putin's pal.
Donald Trump Jr.'s Wedding Bankroller
According to a bombshell report in ProPublica, Umar Kremlev, head of the International Boxing Association (IBA), gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to the president's oldest son to help with "expenses."
This included renting a private island for a reception, along with organizing a massive fireworks display and helping plan other aspects of the three-day event.
The previously undisclosed financial aid came despite Don Jr. being worth an estimated $300 million thanks to his crypto ventures.
'Trump Jr. Put Himself in a Precarious Situation'
National security experts have expressed alarm at the president's son accepting the handout, with one asking what really "motivated" Kremlev to be in such a giving mood.
"If I'm paying for your wedding, at some point, you're going to owe me something," Frank Montoya Jr., a retired career FBI official who held senior counterintelligence roles, told ProPublica.
"Oligarchs like Kremlev often act in coordination with the Russian government. While it’s unclear if that happened here, Trump Jr. put himself in a precarious position," Montoya continued. "This should be unthinkable for the son of the president. End of story."
Bettina Anderson Disputes the Suggestion Her Wedding was Anything But a Gift
In May, not long after the nuptials, Radar reported the celebration was paid for only by "wealthy social connections" with ties to Little Pipe Cay, the private 38-acre island where the couple got married.
The island had been featured in Pirates of the Caribbean and the James Bond movie Casino Royale.
According to Rob Shuter’s Substack, an insider said: "This wasn't Don Jr. writing a massive check. The island was essentially a favor from extremely wealthy friends who adore Bettina."
But Anderson has clapped back at the report, and any notion the wedding gala could have been more than just a nice gift.
In response, she took to Instagram and noted, "Our dear friend Umar very generously hosted two incredible nights of celebrations for us AFTER our wedding. It was an extraordinarily generous wedding gift from a friend, and something for which we were and remain incredibly grateful.
"It's unfortunate that something so personal and happy can be recast as something political or sinister simply because of who someone is or where they come from. Friendship doesn't require a political motive. Generosity doesn't automatically come with an agenda. And sometimes a wedding gift is simply a wedding gift."
Donald Trump's Relationship with Vladimir Putin
It's hard to gauge how Kremlev's "gift" might be used to influence Don Jr.'s dad, who has had an admittedly complicated relationship with Putin.
In 2016, during his campaign for president, Trump claimed Putin was a "strong leader" at a rally in Ohio, but seemingly attempted to distance himself from him at the same time.
"Putin said good things about me. He said, 'He's a leader, and there's no question about it, he’s a genius,'" he told the crowd. "So they all said – the media – they said, you saw it in the debate, they said, 'You admire President Putin.' I said, 'I don't admire him. I said he was a strong leader, which he is. I mean, he might be bad, he might be good. But he’s a strong leader.'"
In 2019, at a G20 summit in Japan, Trump changed his tune and said he's had a "very, very good relationship" with the Russian president.