Donald Trump Jr. Secretly Underwent Pre-Wedding Makeover to 'Define His Jawline' Before Marrying Bettina Anderson

The 48-year-old and the socialite said their "I dos" this May in the Bahamas, in a tropical wedding not attended by Don Jr.'s father, President Trump .

Donald Trump Jr. is believed to have secretly undergone a pre-wedding makeover before marrying his bride, Bettina Anderson , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Don Jr. is said to have undergone a Ultherapy treatment before his wedding.

According to Anderson's medical spa, Pure Skin Palm Beach, Don Jr. received customized Ultherapy treatments to "naturally define his jawline." The spa, which specializes in regenerative aesthetics, skin health, and anti-aging treatments, revealed Don Jr.'s makeover in an Instagram post celebrating the marriage.

"... Watching (Anderson) find her true love with Donald Trump Jr. and witnessing this beautiful chapter unfold has been such a privilege for my team and I... It was also a pleasure getting to know Don and helping him prepare for the big day with customized @ultherapy treatments to naturally define his jawline."

When focused on the jawline, the treatment helps the contours of the lower face appear sharper without surgically altering the underlying bone.

It goes for around $2,000-$3,000 for a treatment; however, some have paid as much as $5,000.