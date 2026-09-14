Donald Trump Jr. Secretly Underwent Pre-Wedding Makeover to 'Define His Jawline' Before Marrying Bettina Anderson
Sept. 14 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. is believed to have secretly undergone a pre-wedding makeover before marrying his bride, Bettina Anderson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 48-year-old and the socialite said their "I dos" this May in the Bahamas, in a tropical wedding not attended by Don Jr.'s father, President Trump.
What Did Donald Trump Jr. Have Done to His Face?
According to Anderson's medical spa, Pure Skin Palm Beach, Don Jr. received customized Ultherapy treatments to "naturally define his jawline." The spa, which specializes in regenerative aesthetics, skin health, and anti-aging treatments, revealed Don Jr.'s makeover in an Instagram post celebrating the marriage.
"... Watching (Anderson) find her true love with Donald Trump Jr. and witnessing this beautiful chapter unfold has been such a privilege for my team and I... It was also a pleasure getting to know Don and helping him prepare for the big day with customized @ultherapy treatments to naturally define his jawline."
When focused on the jawline, the treatment helps the contours of the lower face appear sharper without surgically altering the underlying bone.
It goes for around $2,000-$3,000 for a treatment; however, some have paid as much as $5,000.
No President in Sight at the Wedding
The wedding celebration occurred days after Don Jr. and Anderson tied the knot in a private ceremony at the West Palm Beach home of her sister, Kristina McPherson. The guest list was reportedly kept small after escalating tensions in the Middle East forced the pair to scale back earlier plans for a larger White House wedding celebration.
During their bigger event in the Bahamas, neither the president, First Lady Melania Trump, nor Don Jr.'s stepbrother, Barron, were in attendance.
At the time, the president declared his eldest son would have liked him to attend, "But it's going to be just a small, little private affair. I'm gonna try and make it."
He then added, "I said, 'You know this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things... That's one I can't win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don't attend, I get killed – by the fake news, of course."
Russia Paid for the Wedding?
Despite receiving backlash from critics, who claimed he would rather go golfing than see his son get married, the 80-year-old doubled down the next day.
"While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon-to-be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so," the former reality star wrote on Truth Social.
He noted, "I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina."
Meanwhile, according to ProPublica, the wedding, which is believed to have cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, was bankrolled in part by a Russian benefactor, oligarch Umar Kremlev, who happens to be a close ally of Vladimir Putin.
Bettina Anderson Responds
ProPublica reported that Kremlev paid to rent out one of the private islands in the Bahamas and also used his own money to pay for other head-turning items, including a fireworks show.
In response, Anderson took to Instagram and noted, "... Our dear friend Umar very generously hosted two incredible nights of celebrations for us AFTER our wedding. It was an extraordinarily generous wedding gift from a friend, and something for which we were and remain incredibly grateful.
"It's unfortunate that something so personal and happy can be recast as something political or sinister simply because of who someone is or where they come from. Friendship doesn't require a political motive. Generosity doesn't automatically come with an agenda. And sometimes a wedding gift is simply a wedding gift..."