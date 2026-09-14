'60 Minutes' Slammed Over 'Pathetic' Pete Hegseth Interview as Critics Brand Season Premiere a 'Propaganda Piece'

The legendary newsmagazine returned for its closely watched 59th-season premiere Sunday night amid heavily criticized changes to the program.

However, the first episode got off to a rocky start with Norah O'Donnell's interview with Hegseth. The segment focused on the U.S. military operation that rescued an F-15 weapons systems officer stranded in Iran – a story the secretary reportedly "pushed for."

After the segment aired, viewers flooded social media, declaring the show as "state TV" and "total propaganda." O'Donnell, who has officially returned to CBS Mornings as a permanent third co-anchor, was singled out and accused of tossing the softball questions and failing to fire back at the Trump administration official.

"Pathetic 60 Minutes, you tried so hard to make Pete Hegseth look like a brave, heroic leader. It looks like a total propaganda piece," one user wrote in response to a clip of the segment shared on X.

"Can't imagine watching 60 Minutes ever until Weiss resigns," another person slammed. "Toxic, pathetic, sellout."

While a third blasted, "Wow. riveting stuff from a bunch of sellouts. Do yourself a favor, y’all, and turn this propaganda off."