Norah O'Donnell Makes Major Comeback as She Returns to 'CBS Mornings' 7 Years After Leaving for Evening News

O'Donnell's return is set to launch on September 8. She previously spent seven years on the morning show sitting next to King, before leaving in 2019 to assume the role of main anchor of the CBS Evening News – a role now taken by Dokoupil.

In an email to staff announcing the news, CBS Mornings senior producer Jon Tower said King and O'Donnell created "one of the most memorable partnerships in the history of the morning news" in their first run as co-hosts.

"They have a friendship and chemistry that extends beyond the studio," he said. "They know each other, respect each other, and — maybe most importantly – genuinely enjoy each other. To put it simply, I can't think of a team I'd rather watch navigate the news than Gayle, Nate and Norah."