CBS News Boss Bari Weiss Eyes NewsNation Host Chris Cuomo for Major Role at Network
Aug. 25 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Bari Weiss is believed to be eyeing NewsNation host Chris Cuomo for a major role at CBS, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The CBS News boss has had more downs than ups in her hunt to recruit notable names from other networks as she continues to shake up the roster.
Bari Weiss Wants Chris Cuomo?
According to Status, Weiss has reached out to Cuomo, 56, as she is "enraptured" by the ex-CNN anchor, who she believes is a "skilled broadcaster and someone she'd like to see on her air." While the pair have yet to meet in person, they have reportedly exchanged text messages.
It is unknown what role Weiss would want for Cuomo on the network, but he had previously been in line to revive the morning show New Day before he snagged an hour of prime time on CNN. Despite Weiss' apparent interest, she may struggle to reel in Cuomo as he's locked into a multiyear contract with NewsNation, originally signed in December 2024.
Over the last couple of months, Weiss has been trying to shake up the network, with some success: she was able to poach Matt Gutman from ABC News and Ross Douthat from The New York Times. However, she has also had misses, including Bret Baier and Dana Perino from Fox News.
Weiss also reportedly tried to go after Andrew Ross Sorkin from CNBC and Leland Vittert from NewsNation to no avail.
Bari Weiss' '60 Minutes' Nightmare
Weiss has not been the most popular figure at the network ever since being named editor-in-chief of CBS News in October 2025, with even the iconic newsmagazine, 60 Minutes, being turned on its head.
Since Weiss' arrival, executive producer Tanya Simon, senior executive producer Draggan Mihailovich, and correspondent Cecilia Vega have all headed toward the exits.
Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi also bailed, after accusing leadership of trying to "sanitize accurate reporting. Weiss had reportedly pulled a piece about El Salvador's CECOT prison.
"I will not linger on the internal mechanics of the dust-up at CBS that led to our CECOT story being pulled, but we have to be honest about what it represents," she said while accepting the Ridenhour Courage Prize at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., in April. "It wasn’t an isolated editorial argument. In my view, it was the result of a more aggressive contagion: the spread of corporate meddling and editorial fear. It’s hard to watch."
'60 Minutes' Has 'Lost Its DNA'
She added at the time, "Sometimes the truth isn’t good for business, and sometimes you will be shown the door just for telling it."
Fellow correspondent Scott Pelley has also since been taken off the legendary program after a heated exchange with newly installed executive producer Nick Bilton during a staff meeting. During the shocking moment, Weiss allegedly accused Weiss of "murdering" 60 Minutes, claiming she had been "brought in to kill it."
In response, Pelley said, "For my part, new management has instructed me to inject falsehoods and bias into a politically sensitive story. I've been told to include assertions that are unverified. To date, in every case, I have managed to ignore these instructions or refuse them."
Pelley also claimed 60 Minutes "lost its DNA when our entire senior leadership and two of our best on-air correspondents were cruelly fired without cause. Good people were silenced because they stood up for our audience. They stood for fairness against the forces of political bias; they stood for professionalism against chaos."
Where Is Bari Weiss?
Amid the chaos, Weiss has reportedly remained largely out of sight, as the 42-year-old has been operating from a secured executive suite far removed from the newsroom floor, according to Status.
The office is said to be accessible only by a special key card, and the restricted area is reportedly off-limits to most CBS News employees.