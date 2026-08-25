CBS News Boss Bari Weiss Eyes NewsNation Host Chris Cuomo for Major Role at Network

According to Status, Weiss has reached out to Cuomo, 56, as she is "enraptured" by the ex-CNN anchor, who she believes is a "skilled broadcaster and someone she'd like to see on her air." While the pair have yet to meet in person, they have reportedly exchanged text messages.

It is unknown what role Weiss would want for Cuomo on the network, but he had previously been in line to revive the morning show New Day before he snagged an hour of prime time on CNN. Despite Weiss' apparent interest, she may struggle to reel in Cuomo as he's locked into a multiyear contract with NewsNation, originally signed in December 2024.

Over the last couple of months, Weiss has been trying to shake up the network, with some success: she was able to poach Matt Gutman from ABC News and Ross Douthat from The New York Times. However, she has also had misses, including Bret Baier and Dana Perino from Fox News.

Weiss also reportedly tried to go after Andrew Ross Sorkin from CNBC and Leland Vittert from NewsNation to no avail.