Scott Pelley Firing Sparks '60 Minutes' Civil War — Network Eyes Fresh Blood as Lesley Stahl's Future Hangs in Balance

CBS insiders consider Stahl the last "tether" to the show's glory days of high ratings and equally widespread respect, according to Page Six Hollywood.

She began her career as a producer on 60 Minutes in 1971, returning as a correspondent in 1991 after serving as CBS's White House reporter. Stahl is currently on a year-to-year contract status with the program.

"Scott wasn’t popular with most of the talent," said one insider of mercurial Pelley. "If I were her, I would stick around and see what happens. She’ll be 85 this year, and her contract is up."

However, the insider warned that CBS brass could use Pelley's ouster as the perfect excuse to wipe the slate clean at 60 Minutes, severing Stahl's longstanding ties and bringing in a fresh crop of correspondents to usher the once ratings-dominating show into a new era.