EXCLUSIVE: Anderson Cooper Flies CBS Coup — Inside TV Stalwart's Exit as He Becomes Latest Fat Salary Name to Bite the Dust at Flailing News Network

Anderson Cooper is the latest big name to bite the dust at hemorrhaging CBS News, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a not-so-shocking move to many network insiders, the CNN anchor announced he'd informed CBS he didn't wish to renew his contract as a 60 Minutes correspondent for the fall season.

"For nearly twenty years, I've been able to balance my jobs at CNN and CBS, but I have little kids now and I want to spend as much time with them as possible, while they still want to spend time with me," said the father of two young boys.