Lindsay Clancy's Husband Patrick Begged Providers to Take Her Off Meds Before Triple Tragedy, Lawsuit Claims
Sept. 2 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Lindsay Clancy's now-ex-husband allegedly pleaded with one of her medical providers to take her off psychiatric medication weeks before the deaths of their three children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a bombshell civil lawsuit obtained by Radar, the filing claims Patrick Clancy warned a nurse practitioner on December 6, 2022, that his wife had become worse after being prescribed a series of psychiatric drugs.
Patrick Clancy's Desperate Warning
According to the complaint, Patrick told the provider Lindsay was "ten thousand times worse since she has taken medication" and asked whether doctors could "get Lindsay off medications and start from scratch to see what is going on."
The lawsuit alleges Patrick even questioned whether the wrong medications had been prescribed. Despite those concerns, the complaint claims the provider continued increasing Lindsay’s Seroquel dosage toward 400mg per day.
The explosive allegations are part of Lindsay's medical malpractice lawsuit against multiple doctors, hospitals, and healthcare providers, whom she accuses of failing to properly diagnose and treat what the filing describes as bipolar disorder with postpartum onset.
Lindsay's attorneys claim she was subjected to a "disorganized, uncoordinated course of polypharmacy" that worsened her condition and contributed to a severe psychotic break.
Lindsay Clancy: 'The Only Option Is to Die'
The suit also claims Lindsay repeatedly told providers that her symptoms were worsening and that the medications were making her feel worse. Her condition allegedly deteriorated rapidly through late 2022.
On December 15, the complaint claims Patrick contacted the same provider and reported Lindsay had suffered a "devastating week" and was experiencing what the lawsuit describes as auditory hallucinations throughout the day.
The filing alleges the hallucinations told her she would never be the same and that "the only option is to die."
'I Have Thoughts of Harming the Kids'
The lawsuit claims Lindsay told Patrick: "I have thoughts of harming the kids." She allegedly shared similar concerns with her mother before seeking additional emergency psychiatric care.
The complaint says Lindsay later entered treatment at Women & Infants Hospital in Rhode Island and was subsequently admitted to McLean Hospital after experiencing severe depression and suicidal ideation.
Her attorneys accuse the various providers involved in her care of failing to adequately communicate with one another, obtain a complete psychiatric history, and recognize warning signs they claim pointed toward bipolar disorder and postpartum psychosis.
Lindsay Clancy Seeking Damages
On January 24, 2023, Lindsay strangled her three children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan, before attempting to take her own life.
The lawsuit maintains that her actions occurred while she was experiencing command hallucinations and alleges the tragedy could have been prevented had she received proper medical treatment.
The 36-year-old suffered catastrophic injuries in her suicide attempt, including permanent paralysis. She is seeking damages from the providers and institutions named in the lawsuit, alleging negligence, gross negligence, and reckless indifference.