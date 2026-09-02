Lindsay Clancy's Husband Patrick Begged Providers to Take Her Off Meds Before Triple Tragedy, Lawsuit Claims

According to the complaint, Patrick told the provider Lindsay was "ten thousand times worse since she has taken medication" and asked whether doctors could "get Lindsay off medications and start from scratch to see what is going on."

The lawsuit alleges Patrick even questioned whether the wrong medications had been prescribed. Despite those concerns, the complaint claims the provider continued increasing Lindsay’s Seroquel dosage toward 400mg per day.

The explosive allegations are part of Lindsay's medical malpractice lawsuit against multiple doctors, hospitals, and healthcare providers, whom she accuses of failing to properly diagnose and treat what the filing describes as bipolar disorder with postpartum onset.

Lindsay's attorneys claim she was subjected to a "disorganized, uncoordinated course of polypharmacy" that worsened her condition and contributed to a severe psychotic break.