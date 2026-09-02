Jill Biden Recalls Getting Emotional Talking About Hunter's Addiction While Recording Audiobook of Memoir: 'I Couldn't Say It'

The 75-year-old former first lady, who released View From the East in June, told Jesse Tyler Ferguson during a Tuesday, September 1, appearance on his Dinner's on Me podcast that she had never even said out loud that her son was a " drug addict " until she was forced to utter the painful words while recording the audiobook.

Jill Biden has revealed that one of the most gut-wrenching parts of recording the audiobook for her memoir was confronting stepson Hunter Biden 's years-long battle with hardcore drug addiction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jill Biden claimed she never said the words 'drug addict' about stepson Hunter before recording her audiobook.

Ferguson asked Jill if there was "weight when you're writing that putting it down on paper for posterity" about the more challenging times in her life.

"When I was writing my book and writing about Hunter's addiction, it was hard. But it wasn't until I got to the audiobook that, you know, I was reading it, and I got to the point where there's the sentence, you know, 'My son was a drug addict,' and I had never said that out loud," the former educator shared.

"And I couldn't say it. I mean, I kept trying to say it."