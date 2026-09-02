Monica Lewinsky Confesses Clinton Affair Scandal Taught Her Not to 'Judge' Women Who 'Pose Nude for Money'

While Lewinsky sometimes struggled to find a job after the scandal, she did receive several offers that she wanted nothing to do with over the years.

"I sat down at some point and figured out that just even up until I think it was maybe 2000 – maybe it was the early 2010s – this may not sound like an enormous amount of money in today's world. I don't know. You know, depends on your perspective," she began.

"But I had turned down like $11million, which was a lot of money for me. That's a lot of money," she admitted. "And so I think there's what you turn down, there's what's coming towards you, what you have to turn down to try to be able to look yourself in the mirror, if you can."

It is unclear what exactly she was asked to do for those jobs.