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Home > News > Monica Lewinsky

Monica Lewinsky Confesses Clinton Affair Scandal Taught Her Not to 'Judge' Women Who 'Pose Nude for Money'

monica lewinsky clinton scandal taught not judge women pose nude money
Source: MEGA

Sept. 2 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

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Monica Lewinsky opened up about how her perspectives have changed throughout her life, particularly after being scrutinized by the world for her affair scandal with former President Bill Clinton, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lewinsky was famously involved with Clinton in her early twenties when she was a White House intern.

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Monica Lewinsky 'Learned to Not Judge Women'

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Monica Lewinsky and former POTUS Bill Clinton had an affair in the '90s.
Source: MEGA

Monica Lewinsky and former POTUS Bill Clinton had an affair in the '90s.

After the affair came to light, Lewinsky faced intense backlash and online harassment, and further claimed she struggled to maintain traditional employment. She's since become an anti-bullying activist

In a re-release of her past appearance on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast that was originally released in January, Lewinsky admitted: "Going through my experience, I really learned to not judge women who have found themselves in difficult situations who then chose to pose nude for money."

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'Sometimes I Was Lucky'

Monica Lewinsky said she doesn't judge women who 'pose nude' for money.
Source: MEGA

Monica Lewinsky said she doesn't judge women who 'pose nude' for money.

"Because you know what? ... sometimes I was lucky," Lewinsky admitted.

"I came from an upper-middle-class family who could help me," she explained. "Some people don't. And that's their only f------ option."

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Source: @LETSTALKOFFCAMERAWITHKELLYRIPA/YOUTUBE
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Monica Lewinsky Turned Down $11Million in Job Offers

Monica Lewinsky said $11million is 'a lot of money' for her.
Source: MEGA

Monica Lewinsky said $11million is 'a lot of money' for her.

While Lewinsky sometimes struggled to find a job after the scandal, she did receive several offers that she wanted nothing to do with over the years.

"I sat down at some point and figured out that just even up until I think it was maybe 2000 – maybe it was the early 2010s – this may not sound like an enormous amount of money in today's world. I don't know. You know, depends on your perspective," she began.

"But I had turned down like $11million, which was a lot of money for me. That's a lot of money," she admitted. "And so I think there's what you turn down, there's what's coming towards you, what you have to turn down to try to be able to look yourself in the mirror, if you can."

It is unclear what exactly she was asked to do for those jobs.

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Kelly Ripa Praises Monica Lewinsky

Kelly Ripa heaped praise on Monica Lewinsky during her podcast appearance.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa heaped praise on Monica Lewinsky during her podcast appearance.

Earlier in the podcast re-release, Ripa took a moment to gush about Lewinsky.

"Our next guest was 24 years old when she endured one of the most public and painful experiences a young woman, man, person could possibly face," she said in her introduction of the former White House aide. "But what truly defines her isn't the scandal. It's what she's done in the aftermath."

Ripa praised Lewinsky for "transforming personal trauma into public service" and dedicating her life to "changing the cultural conversation around victim blaming and online cruelty."

"I adore this woman. I've known her a long time," she added. "And she's just a gift, she's a gift of a human being."

"It's very funny because she was so written about, so talked about, so scrutinized, so analyzed. And yet it's funny to know her," the morning talk show host shared of their friendship. "You realize that the press, the collective, the narrative has gotten everything wrong about a person that they could possibly get wrong."

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