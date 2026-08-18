EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton's Memoir Was a 'Remorseful Plea' to Be 'Forgiven for the Unforgiveable' After Failing to Apologize to Monica Lewinsky Personally

During a 2018 sit-down with the Today show's Craig Melvin, the controversial politician recalled being grilled on whether he had offered Lewinsky an apology.

"I said that I had apologized to her and everybody else I wronged," Clinton wrote in his 2024 tell-all. "I was caught off guard by what came next. ‘But you didn’t apologize to her, at least according to folks that we’ve talked to.’"

"I fought to contain my frustration as I replied that while I’d never talked to her directly, I did say publicly on more than (one) occasion I was sorry."

NBC later shared a clip of him offering his public apology to a broad group of people, including Lewinsky, her family members, his own family and the American people as a whole.

"I meant it then, and I mean it today," Clinton said of the apology in an excerpt of the book.

However, he reportedly has yet to say he was sorry to Lewinsky on a more personal level.