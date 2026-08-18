Tupac Shakur's Chilling Ambulance Threat Revealed as Cop Recalls Desperate Bid to Get Dying Rapper to Name His Killer

Davis is on trial for one count of murder with the use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement for allegedly masterminding the drive-by shooting, even though he hasn't been named as the triggerman.

14 rounds were fired into the passenger side of the BMW Shakur was riding in while Death Row Records founder Marion 'Suge' Knight was behind the wheel. Four bullets hit the then-25-year-old music star, while Knight, 61, escaped the barrage of gunfire.

Despite his injuries, Shakur remained conscious on the way to the hospital and was able to communicate with Dale.

The former officer testified that when asked if Shakur knew who was behind the attack, "He responded, 'No, no, we'll take care of it.' Something like that," when taking the stand on Monday, August 17.

Shakur died in a Las Vegas hospital six days after the drive-by shooting, succumbing to the injuries on September 13, 1996. It's unclear whether he went to his grave knowing who was behind the attack.