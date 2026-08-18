Tupac Shakur's Chilling Ambulance Threat Revealed as Cop Recalls Desperate Bid to Get Dying Rapper to Name His Killer
Aug. 18 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
The police officer who rode alongside a gravely wounded Tupac Shakur in the ambulance after his infamous 1996 shooting has recalled desperately trying to coax the identity of the gunman out of the dying rap legend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Former Las Vegas cop Garry Dale took the stand in the murder trial of Shakur's alleged killer, Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, and told jurors about the ride to the hospital, where he tried to question the Dear Mama artist about whether he knew who pulled the trigger.
Tupac Shakur's Last Words to Las Vegas Cop Revealed
Davis is on trial for one count of murder with the use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement for allegedly masterminding the drive-by shooting, even though he hasn't been named as the triggerman.
14 rounds were fired into the passenger side of the BMW Shakur was riding in while Death Row Records founder Marion 'Suge' Knight was behind the wheel. Four bullets hit the then-25-year-old music star, while Knight, 61, escaped the barrage of gunfire.
Despite his injuries, Shakur remained conscious on the way to the hospital and was able to communicate with Dale.
The former officer testified that when asked if Shakur knew who was behind the attack, "He responded, 'No, no, we'll take care of it.' Something like that," when taking the stand on Monday, August 17.
Shakur died in a Las Vegas hospital six days after the drive-by shooting, succumbing to the injuries on September 13, 1996. It's unclear whether he went to his grave knowing who was behind the attack.
Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Goes on Trial Nearly 30 Years After Shooting
Davis had long been suspected of being behind the drive-by after making highly incriminating remarks over the years.
The deadly ambush was allegedly an act of revenge after Shakur and members of his entourage brutally beat Davis' nephew, Orlando 'Baby Lane' Anderson, inside the MGM Grand just hours before the rapper was gunned down.
The former South Side Compton Crips leader was allegedly the "shot caller" who masterminded and ordered the deadly ambush. While he was in the white Cadillac that rolled up on the vehicle carrying Knight and Shakur on the Las Vegas Strip, it's believed Anderson was the alleged triggerman. He died in 1998 in an unrelated gang shooting.
Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Made Incriminating Comments About The Attack on Tupac Shakur
Under a 2008 police proffer agreement, Davis was asked if his late nephew was the trigger man.
He responded about Anderson, "He leaned over, and Orlando rolled down the window, and popped him. If they would have drove on my side, I would have popped them. But they was on the other side," referring to the positioning of the vehicles at the time of the shooting.
In his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend, Davis wrote the attack was the result of "Them jumping on my nephew gave us the ultimate green light to do something to their a----."
As for the actual shooting, Davis claimed, "One of my guys from the back seat grabbed the Glock and started bustin’ back."
Duane 'Keffe D' Davis's Remorse
The former gang leader even expressed "remorse" for allegedly being involved in Shakur's killing.
"At this point in my life, I can say that I have a deep sense of remorse for what happened to Tupac..." he wrote in his memoir. "I hate that Tupac's family, friends, and fans, especially his mother, Afeni Shakur, had to go through the pain of losing her son."
Davis' trial got underway in Las Vegas on August 10, when jury selection started, nearly 30 years after Shakur's slaying. Testimony began a week later, with Dale being the first witness called to the stand by the prosecution.