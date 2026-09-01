Bill Clinton Brutally Mocked as Wife Hillary's Office Seeks Intern With 'High Level of Discretion' — Decades After Monica Lewinsky Affair
Sept. 1 2026, Published 11:34 a.m. ET
Hillary Clinton is looking for a new intern, years after her marriage was rocked by her husband Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky, RadarOnline.com can share.
The Clinton Foundation is now hiring for its fall internships. Among them is a role serving in 78-year-old Hillary's New York office. According to the online job description, "Interns will provide support to our staff, assisting on a wide range of projects."
'High Level of Professionalism and Discretion'
The unpaid work includes conducting research, drafting briefing memos, transcribing speeches and public remarks, and other tasks.
Most importantly, the posting says any candidate must have "a high level of professionalism and discretion."
Bill, 80, is after a new aide as well, but this time, is willing to pay for one. A similar help-wanted post on the Clinton Foundation website advertises a role as "Special Projects Associate for the Office of William Jefferson Clinton," with duties that include "administrative, substantive, and strategic support."
The position reportedly pays between $50,000 and $55,000 annually.
Bill Clinton's 'Last Internship Really Didn't End Well'
The irony of Hillary looking for a discreet intern was not lost on online haters, who flooded the post with references to Bill's big scandal.
"The last time a Clinton sought college interns it really really didn't end well," one person commented, as another echoed, "Is it similar to an internship with Bill in the '90s?"
A third person snarked, "I have plenty of experience working underneath a desk as an intern."
Some people were aghast that Hillary was smiling and wearing a blue dress of her own in the online ad, as Lewinsky's blue dress was famously a key piece of evidence during a late '90s investigation.
One critic claimed, "This looks like it’s a poster for a horror movie coming this Thanksgiving."
Monica Lewinsky Has Detailed Her Affair With Bill Clinton
Lewinsky, 53, has spent years reshaping her narrative following the Clinton scandal. She was just a 22-year-old intern when her affair with the president began in 1995, after she told Bill she had "a crush on him."
“He laughed and smiled, then asked me if I wanted to go into the back office, and I did," she said.
The affair lasted for 18 months and was kept under wraps with the help of his secretary. Eventually, Lewinsky confided in Linda Tripp, a former White House and Pentagon employee, who then exposed the scandal that changed the political world.
Clinton denied having s-xual relations with Lewinsky multiple times, and his wife, Hillary, remained by his side.
Finally, the former president came clean about the affair and remained in office after he was acquitted on both articles of impeachment.
Monica Lewinsky Reshapes Her Narrative
Lewinsky has since gone on to launch her own podcast and produce the FX series Impeachment: American Crime Story. And she does not hesitate to tell others her story.
"You go to bed one night a private person, and the next day you're a public human being, and the whole world hates you," she shared with The Hollywood Reporter in 2021.
Decades later, Lewinsky has enjoyed new levels of success. Her "In Real Life" campaign, a social experiment that showed what happens when online bullying is taken offline, was nominated for an Emmy in 2017. She also shared an informative #ClickWithCompassion PSA in 2019 while addressing her own experiences.
"I eventually kind of came to this point where I realized that I couldn't run away from what happened to me," Lewinsky said at the time. "I had to integrate it... I think that no matter what your humiliations are or setbacks, you have to find a way to have a different ending to your story."