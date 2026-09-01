Bill Clinton Brutally Mocked as Wife Hillary's Office Seeks Intern With 'High Level of Discretion' — Decades After Monica Lewinsky Affair

The Clinton Foundation is now hiring for its fall internships. Among them is a role serving in 78-year-old Hillary's New York office. According to the online job description , "Interns will provide support to our staff, assisting on a wide range of projects."

Hillary Clinton is looking for a new intern, years after her marriage was rocked by her husband Bill Clinton 's affair with Monica Lewinsky , RadarOnline.com can share.

Lewinsky's affair with Bill nearly brought down his presidency.

Bill, 80, is after a new aide as well, but this time, is willing to pay for one. A similar help-wanted post on the Clinton Foundation website advertises a role as "Special Projects Associate for the Office of William Jefferson Clinton," with duties that include "administrative, substantive, and strategic support."

Most importantly, the posting says any candidate must have "a high level of professionalism and discretion."

The unpaid work includes conducting research, drafting briefing memos, transcribing speeches and public remarks, and other tasks.

Hillary is looking for a 'professional' and 'discreet' intern.

The irony of Hillary looking for a discreet intern was not lost on online haters, who flooded the post with references to Bill's big scandal.

"The last time a Clinton sought college interns it really really didn't end well," one person commented, as another echoed, "Is it similar to an internship with Bill in the '90s?"

A third person snarked, "I have plenty of experience working underneath a desk as an intern."

Some people were aghast that Hillary was smiling and wearing a blue dress of her own in the online ad, as Lewinsky's blue dress was famously a key piece of evidence during a late '90s investigation.

One critic claimed, "This looks like it’s a poster for a horror movie coming this Thanksgiving."